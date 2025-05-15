Diversification isn’t about how many stocks or funds you own—it's about which ones
SummaryMore investments don’t always mean more safety. Here’s why true diversification is about quality, not quantity—and how a simpler portfolio can offer better protection and peace of mind.
Scrolling through X last week, I stumbled upon a yellowed clipping from a 1996 issue of the ABA Journal titled ‘Spreading the Wealth.’ It was a throwback to a slower era—long before robo-advisors and trading apps. It got me thinking: how far have we really come in our understanding of diversification?