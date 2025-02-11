India’s dividend-disclosure dilemma: Meaningful reform or tokenism?
Summary
- India’s disclosure-based dividend regulation was meant to enhance transparency, but instead, it has exposed deeper governance issues.
Dividends are more than just a share of profits—they reflect a company’s commitment to shareholders and its approach to governance. Yet, balancing investor payouts with reinvestment for growth has always been a challenge. This debate has gained fresh relevance as India’s financial markets undergo a valuation correction amid sluggish economic growth.