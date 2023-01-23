Seven companies have set their record deadlines this week to determine whether members are eligible for interim dividend payments.

The dividend will be paid to all shareholders whose names are recorded in the company's shareholder records as of the end of the record date.

Dividend payments to shareholders on a recurring basis are known as interim dividends. Interim dividends typically aren't as large as dividend payments made after the end of financial year. Generally, when quarterly earnings results are reported, these payments are announced.

Gothi Plasco (India) Ltd, engaged in the manufacture of disposable plastic cups, bowls, tumblers, trays, lids, plates, containers, and sheets has fixed Tuesday, January 24 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for interim dividend.

According to an exchange filing, the bord of directors of the company have declared an interim dividend of ₹2 i.e 20% per equity share of ₹10.

The dividend shall be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of declaration.

As per trendlyne data, the company has declared four dividends since March 26, 2020. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹1 per share. Shares of Gothi Plasco will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, 24 January.

On Monday, the stock recorded a new 52-week high.

Angel One Ltd, formerly known as Angel Broking Ltd, an India-based full-service retail brokerage company, has fixed Tuesday, January 24 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for interim dividend.

As per company's exchange filing, the board has declared third interim dividend for FY23 at the rate of ₹9.60 per share on equity shares having face value of ₹10 per share.

The dividend shall be paid on or before Wednesday, February 15 to those members, whose names appear on the register of members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares.

As per trendlyne data, the company has declared 10 dividends since November 2, 2020. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹32.90 per share.

Shares of Angel One will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday, 24 January.

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco), which is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of alumina and aluminum has fixed Friday, January 27 as the record date for the purpose of deciding shareholders eligibility for interim dividend.

According to company's exchange filing, the board of directors in their meeting held last week have approved payment of interim dividend at ₹1 per share i.e 20% on face value of ₹5 each.

The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before Wednesday, February 15 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the register of members.

As per trendlyne data, the company has declared 43 dividends since August 22, 2000. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹4.50 per share.

Shares of National Aluminium Company will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 25.

Persistent Systems Ltd, engaged in the business of providing software products and technology services, has fixed Friday, January 27 as the record date for the purpose of deciding shareholders eligibility for interim dividend.

According to an exchange filing, the board of directors at its meeting held last week has approved payment of an interim dividend of ₹28 per equity share of ₹10 each.

The interim dividend will be paid to the members by Monday, February 6.

As per trendlyne data, the company has declared 28 dividends since May 3, 2010. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹31 per share.

Shares of Persistent Systems will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 25.

Havells India Ltd, an electrical consumer goods company, has fixed Saturday, January 28 as the record date for the purpose of determing shareholders eligibility for interim dividend.

As per company's filing, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of Re 1 each i.e. at 300% on the equity share capital of the company.

The dividend shall be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration i.e. on or before Friday, February 17.

According to trendlyne data, the company has declared 30 dividends since August 11, 2000. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹4.50 per share.

Shares of Havells India will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 25.

Metro Brands Ltd, a footwear speciality retailer, has fixed Saturday, January 28 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

As per company's exchange filing, the board of directors of the company at their meeting held last week declared interim dividend at ₹2.50 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of ₹5 each.

The date of payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be within 30 days from the date of declaration.

According to trendlyne data, the company has declared three dividends since March 16, 2022. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹2.25 per share.

Shares of Metro Brands will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 27.

Surya Roshni Ltd, a manufacturing company with business interests in steel tubes and pipes, lighting, PVC pipes and consumer durables, has set Friday, January 27 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

As per company's exchange filing, the board of directors have declared interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each of the company.

According to trendlyne data, the compnay has declared 25 dividends since August 28, 2001. In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹4 per share.

Shares of Surya Roshni will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 27.