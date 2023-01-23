Dividends This Week: Seven companies have set record dates this week; Check details5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- Gothi Plasco (India) Ltd, Angel One Ltd, National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco), Persistent Systems Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, and Surya Roshni Ltd set record date this week for evaluating members' eligibility for interim dividends.
Seven companies have set their record deadlines this week to determine whether members are eligible for interim dividend payments.
