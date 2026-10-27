Diwali 2026: Buying gold this Dhanteras? How to avoid fake jewellery scams and check purity

With Diwali approaching, gold purchases are expected to gain momentum as families prepare to celebrate Dhanteras, an auspicious occasion traditionally associated with buying precious metals. Many households save throughout the year for this annual purchase, viewing gold as a symbol of prosperity, wealth and good fortune.

However, rising demand for gold also makes it important for buyers to remain alert to counterfeit jewellery and purity-related fraud. Attractive discounts and deals can sometimes conceal jewellery with lower gold content than advertised, potentially causing financial losses for unsuspecting customers.

Buyers can reduce these risks by checking the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark and verifying the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number before completing a purchase.

What is BIS hallmark? The BIS hallmark is a certification that indicates the purity of hallmarked gold jewellery. It helps consumers establish whether the gold meets the declared fineness standards.

Buyers should check for the following details on hallmarked gold jewellery:

BIS logo: Indicates that the jewellery has been hallmarked under the BIS system.

Purity grade: Shows the gold's fineness, such as 22K916, which indicates 22-karat gold with a fineness of 916 parts per thousand.

Six-digit HUID number: A unique alphanumeric identification code assigned to an individual piece of hallmarked jewellery. These markings are generally engraved on the jewellery and may be small enough to require a magnifying glass to read clearly.

Consumers should inspect the markings carefully before making a purchase. However, checking the engraving alone may not be sufficient; buyers should also verify the HUID through the official BIS Care application.

How to verify gold jewellery using BIS Care app The BIS Care app provides a facility for consumers to check the details associated with a jewellery item's HUID number.

To verify a purchase, buyers should follow these steps:

Download the official BIS Care app from a recognised app store. Open the app and select the option to verify the HUID number. Enter the six-digit alphanumeric HUID engraved on the jewellery. Check the details displayed against the item being offered for sale. The verification facility can provide information such as the jewellery's purity and fineness, the type of article and details of the registered jeweller.

What should buyers do if HUID is invalid? If the HUID is not recognised by the app or the displayed information does not match the jewellery, buyers should seek clarification from the seller before proceeding with the purchase.

An invalid number or mismatch can indicate a problem requiring further investigation, although it does not by itself conclusively establish fraud. Consumers should avoid completing the transaction until the discrepancy has been resolved.

Buyers can also consult the BIS website to check information about registered jewellers.

Tips to avoid gold buying scams this Dhanteras Consumers should purchase jewellery from reputable sellers, check the hallmark and HUID, and insist on a proper invoice mentioning the item's weight, purity and price. They should also compare the quoted price with the applicable gold rate and jewellery-making charges.