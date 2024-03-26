Does paying law firm in Dubai attract TDS?
The legal fees that you are required to pay to the law firm situated in Dubai would be taxable in India under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 since such fees would qualify as “fees for technical services”.
I have to make a payment to a law firm in Dubai for advising me on Golden Visa eligibility. Would such payment require TDS (tax deducted at source) and do I have to file Form 15CB while making the payment? Are there any other tax rules that I should keep in mind while making the payment?
—Name withheld on request
