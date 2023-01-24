Home / Money / Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces
Back

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:18 AM IST MintGenie Team
This picture shows two women exchanging a one US dollar bill against a fifty thousand Lebanese pound (lira) banknote, in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 19, 2023. - The Lebanese currency reached the psychological threshold of 50,000 pounds for one US dollar in the parallel market today, in the country in full economic collapse and where the deputies again failed to elect a president. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)Premium
This picture shows two women exchanging a one US dollar bill against a fifty thousand Lebanese pound (lira) banknote, in the Lebanese capital Beirut, on January 19, 2023. - The Lebanese currency reached the psychological threshold of 50,000 pounds for one US dollar in the parallel market today, in the country in full economic collapse and where the deputies again failed to elect a president. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

(Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

Europe's single currency was buoyed on Monday by comments from European Central Bank officials pointing to aggressive policy tightening.

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.

"The U.S. is no longer the cleanest shirt in the global economic laundry," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, who expects the dollar index to fall to 100 by end-March and the euro to rise to $1.10.

"That's integral to our bearish U.S. dollar view, that the U.S. is not going to be the global growth leader."

Money market traders see only two more quarter point rate hikes by the Fed to a peak of around 5% by June, with two quarter point cuts following before year-end. The Fed itself has insisted 75 basis points of more tightening is likely on the way.

Elsewhere, the dollar sank 0.36% to 130.19 yen, retreating after two sessions of strong gains.

The dollar-yen pair declined to as low as 127.215, the weakest since May, in the run-up to the Bank of Japan's policy review last week amid rising bets for an end to stimulus. However, the central bank stood its ground and kept policy unchanged, giving the dollar some respite.

Many, though, continue to expect a hawkish shift by the BOJ this year, as policymakers continue to tweak policy in order to extend the life of the yield curve control (YCC) mechanism, which pins short-term rates at -0.1% and keeps 10-year yields in a band around zero.

"Clearly, the market regards the YCC policy as well past its use-by date, and it's only a matter of time - and probably months rather than quarters - until the BOJ sounds the death knell on it," said NAB's Attrill, who predicts dollar-yen will decline to 125 by end-March.

"The era of yen weakness is rapidly falling behind us."

Meanwhile, sterling was last trading at $1.2388, up 0.12% on the day.

The Australian dollar rose 0.21% to $0.704 and the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.26% to $0.650.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout