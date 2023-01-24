Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:18 AM IST
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.
(Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.
