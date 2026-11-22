Donald Trump’s investment portfolio: United States President Donald Trump's investment portfolio saw some major shifts in September, latest disclosure documents showed, according to a Bloomberg report.
Trump's investments moved from tech and blue chips such as Comcast, Home Depot and McDonald's towards Dividend Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and US Government Securities (G-Secs), it added.
The Office of Government Ethics released the Republican's trading report for September 2026 on Thursday, 19 November, and data showed what he bought and sold for the month.
Notably, Trump has broken from predecessors to continue actively investing while in the White House, raising concerns over insider trading.
The US president has in statements said that he does not manage his portfolio daily and has engaged third party traders to employ automated strategies and track the broader market trends, Bloomberg said. “Most of my money is given to the biggest firms on Wall Street to invest. So, I took a lotta heat because I think they traded, like, 50,000 stocks, because that’s what they do. It’s all computer generated. So, if they buy a little tiny piece of Nvidia, ‘Oh, Trump is’ — I have no idea what the hell they’re buying,” Trump told 60 Minutes early in November.
However, concerns over conflicts of interest, something Trump has repeatedly denied, continue, the Bloomberg report added.
Reuters cited White House spokesperson Davis Ingle's statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” he stated.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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