Donald Trump’s investment portfolio: United States President Donald Trump's investment portfolio saw some major shifts in September, latest disclosure documents showed, according to a Bloomberg report.

Trump's investments moved from tech and blue chips such as Comcast, Home Depot and McDonald's towards Dividend Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and US Government Securities (G-Secs), it added.

The Office of Government Ethics released the Republican's trading report for September 2026 on Thursday, 19 November, and data showed what he bought and sold for the month.

How Donald Trump invested in September According to the latest disclosures, Trump bought close to 100 municipal bonds worth around $18 million in the first half of September, most of them maturing within two years, Bloomberg reported.

These municipal bonds bought included ones for debt financing a Northern Kentucky sewer district, Pittsburgh hospitals, a San Antonio community college, an Orlando redevelopment district and two affordable housing projects.

His biggest single transaction in September purchase of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF for anywhere between $5-25 million.

He increased position in TJX Companies Inc., owner of off-price retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls to somewhere between $251,000 and $964,000.

The indicative amounts are because officials are only required to list the size of their transactions within broad ranges on the disclosure forms, as per the report.

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He also made big moves into short-term bond index funds — a decision that coincided with a broad market selloff on September 23 that pushed five-year yields over 5%, it added.

He is also a creditor to Yale University and to the authority behind Houston’s professional sports stadiums.

In September, Trump was a net seller of a wide range of individual companies, decreasing his positions in Nike Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

He however continued to buy stock in big-name tech companies, with incremental purchases in Netflix Inc., Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp., Tesla Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Further, Reuters reported that Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock ​in September, weeks before reports surfaced of CEO Jensen Huang's ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

He also bought as much as $315,000 in SpaceX stock in September, according to the same disclosure, it added.

Insider trading concerns continue to dog Trump's investments Notably, Trump has broken from predecessors to continue actively investing while in the White House, raising concerns over insider trading.

The US president has in statements said that he does not manage his portfolio daily and has engaged third party traders to employ automated strategies and track the broader market trends, Bloomberg said. “Most of my money is given to the biggest firms on Wall Street to invest. So, I took a lotta heat because I think they traded, like, 50,000 stocks, because that’s what they do. It’s all computer generated. So, if they buy a little tiny piece of Nvidia, ‘Oh, Trump is’ — I have no idea what the hell they’re buying,” Trump told 60 Minutes early in November.

However, concerns over conflicts of interest, something Trump has repeatedly denied, continue, the Bloomberg report added.

Reuters cited White House spokesperson Davis Ingle's statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio. “Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” he stated.

(With inputs from Agencies)