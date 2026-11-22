While most big companies have moved back to the office, Spotify is sticking with its Work From Anywhere policy, introduced in February 2021. Employees can work from home, use an office or agree on a mix with managers. Spotify’s HR chief, Katarina Berg, said in an October 2024 interview with Raconteur that companies should trust the adults they hire. She warned against hiring “grown-ups” and then treating them “like children”.

That trust has a financial side. Fewer people using offices every day gives Spotify room to cut property costs. Lower staff turnover can also reduce the need to find and train replacements. Spotify has yet to disclose how much the policy saves after expenses. But here are some estimates.

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In 2023, Spotify started reviewing how much office space it needed worldwide. It sought to rent out unused space at New York’s 4 World Trade Center. Giving up space can reduce future rent payments, utility bills and maintenance costs. Subletting can also bring in income while a lease is still running.

The change came with upfront accounting charges. Spotify’s filings show a €90 million property write-down in the second quarter of 2023. It recorded €43 million in property write-downs in 2024 and €8 million in 2025.

These charges lowered the value of office assets in Spotify’s accounts. They weighed on reported earnings without requiring an equivalent cash payment when Spotify recorded them.

Keeping staff for longer offers another financial benefit. Spotify’s employee departure rate was 15% lower in the second quarter of 2022. The company compared that quarter with the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

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Spotify also reported that its average hiring time fell by six days. A shorter hiring process can reduce the time recruiters and managers spend filling vacancies.

The policy also gives Spotify a wider pool of candidates. Its hiring can reach people who live far from an office. Employees have flexibility to move within markets where Spotify operates. Fortune reported in 2022 that about 6% of staff had moved after the policy began.

What Spotify still pays for Some expenses continue even when staff work away from company offices. Spotify pays for home office equipment and offers workspace memberships to staff without nearby offices. It also brings teams together during periodic “core weeks” for in-person meetings and planning.

The company sets salary bands by country, giving employees room to move between cities. Spotify kept New York and San Francisco salary benchmarks for employees moving to cheaper cities. That limits how much Spotify can save on those employees’ salaries.

Berg acknowledged that working together online can be harder. Spotify worked with the Stockholm School of Economics to study how remote work affects innovation.

The research also examines how people participate when working remotely. Spotify still offers office space for employees who prefer working in person.

Global Workplace Analytics puts annual savings at about $11,000 per employee. That estimate assumes employees work remotely half the time. Its estimate includes savings from using less office space, fewer absences and lower staff turnover.