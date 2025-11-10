Before you buy your dream home, check your credit health.
A solid credit profile can mean the difference between a loan rejection and your dream home. Here’s how to prepare your credit report and maximise your chances before applying.
For many of us, owning a home is more than just a financial goal; it’s a personal aspiration. It represents stability, security, and the comfort of having a place to truly call our own. Achieving this milestone is a proud moment, but it also comes with the responsibility of making sound financial choices.