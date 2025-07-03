DSP MF breaks new ground with India’s first retail offshore fund from GIFT City
DSP Mutual Fund's Global Equity Fund lets Indian investors deploy as little as $5,000 in global stocks—bypassing Sebi caps and foreign platforms via a tax-efficient route anchored in GIFT City.
India’s first retail-focused offshore mutual fund has quietly opened its doors—not from Mumbai, but from the country’s nascent international finance hub, GIFT City.
