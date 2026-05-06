Earning 3% on idle cash? Sweep-in FDs may offer a smarter fix

Ananya Grover
6 min read6 May 2026, 12:07 PM IST
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Savings bank accounts are ideal for emergencies but may not keep up with inflation. Sweep-in facilities link savings to fixed deposits for better returns while retaining liquidity.
Summary
Savings accounts offer safety but little return. Sweep-in facilities promise FD-level interest without sacrificing liquidity. Here’s how they work, what they cost and when they make sense.

A savings bank account is the default parking spot for emergency funds. It is liquid, familiar and easy to access.

But large idle balances kept “for safety” often earn just 2–4% interest — not enough to beat inflation. Over time, that quietly erodes purchasing power.

To address this, banks offer sweep-in facilities, also known as auto-sweep or sweep FDs. Many financial advisors recommend parking part of an emergency corpus here to earn better returns without compromising liquidity.

How sweep works

A sweep-in (or sweep-out) feature links your savings or current account to a fixed deposit (FD).

When your account balance crosses a preset limit, excess funds are automatically swept into an FD. If your balance falls below a threshold, the bank breaks the FD partially or fully and credits the funds back.

In effect, you earn FD-level interest on surplus cash while retaining withdrawal flexibility.

Different banks structure it differently.

For instance, Federal Bank offers it as a ‘Sweep Plus’ current account. Joy PV, the bank’s EVP & country head – retail liability & fee products, explained that under this product, a pre-defined threshold limit is set for the account balance, and any amount above this is automatically swept into a linked term deposit.

According to him, the facility is particularly useful for customers with high-value and frequent transactions, as it allows them to earn interest on surplus funds that would otherwise remain non-interest-bearing in a regular current account, while retaining liquidity.

Federal Bank’s minimum sweep threshold is 3 lakh. Any balance above this is swept into a 181-day deposit in multiples of 25,000, currently offering around 6% interest. When funds are required, the bank sweeps back money in multiples of 1,000. The sweep-out happens on the principal component first.

The bank also offers this facility on premium savings and salary accounts.

Sweep thresholds, FD tenures and interest rates vary across banks. Private banks typically offer more flexibility; public sector banks often have lower balance requirements but stricter structures.

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FIFO vs LIFO

A critical but often ignored detail is whether the sweep follows FIFO (first-in, first-out) or LIFO (last-in, first-out).

This determines which fixed deposit is broken first when funds are withdrawn.

In a FIFO system, the oldest FD is broken first. In a LIFO system, the most recent deposit is broken first. While some private lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank typically follow a LIFO approach, State Bank of India is among the few that allows customers to choose between FIFO and LIFO. For several public sector banks the methodology may vary by product.

This distinction matters because interest rates fluctuate over time. When rates are rising, FIFO helps preserve newer deposits that carry higher interest. LIFO, in contrast, may break those higher-rate deposits first, reducing overall returns. The reverse holds when rates are falling.

Amol Joshi explained that FIFO works best when FD withdrawals are predictable and earlier deposits were made at higher interest rates. In such cases, breaking older deposits first ensures that funds which have already benefited from better rates are utilized, while newer deposits remain invested.

He added that banks may impose a minimum tenure or cooling-off period for FDs, which could range from 15, 30 or 90 days. If funds are withdrawn during this period, the depositor could earn even lower than the savings account rate. This is especially relevant if the bank follows a LIFO method and breaks the latest deposit.

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The cost of flexibility

Sweep accounts are often marketed as “free”, but the cost lies in premature withdrawal penalties.

When an FD is broken early, banks recalculate interest based on actual tenure and apply a penalty — typically 0.5% to 1%.

Raj Khosla, founder and MD of MyMoneyMantra, said that banks effectively charge for this flexibility by recalculating interest and applying a small reduction when deposits are prematurely withdrawn. “This makes it best for both banks and the account operator,” he said.

For customers, it still tends to be more rewarding than keeping idle money in savings accounts. For banks, penalties compensate for disruptions in fixed-tenure deposit planning.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of personal finance app Paisabazaar, explained that unlike a traditional fixed deposit where the entire amount is locked in for a fixed tenure at a pre-defined interest rate, auto-sweep facilities do not have a separate structure.

She added that this gives sweep facilities a liquidity advantage over traditional FDs, as funds can be accessed seamlessly without manual intervention. While the core mechanism remains broadly similar across banks, parameters such as threshold limits, FD tenure and interest rates can vary, she said.

Emergency fund strategy

According to Khosla, sweep-in accounts can serve as an effective vehicle for emergency funds. Since emergencies are unpredictable, this structure allows funds to remain accessible while earning higher returns than traditional savings accounts, which may offer as little as 2.5–3% interest.

He added that sweep facilities automate allocation between savings and deposits when it is hard to predict the right balance.

However, if you already have a well-defined emergency corpus, Amol Joshi said you may be better off parking it in a fixed deposit, liquid fund or arbitrage fund. Frequent sweep-ins and sweep-outs can reduce effective returns.

How users are adapting

Yagnik Manhas, 26, who serves in the paramilitary forces, uses sweep-in on his account with a public sector bank. Around 50–60% of his income automatically moves into fixed deposits, which he taps for emergencies. The goal is to ensure idle funds do not lose value.

A 27-year-old fraud analyst, who requested anonymity, uses it as a short-term liquidity buffer. In his case, if he withdraws 10,000 from a 1,00,000 linked deposit and restores it before the end-of-day cutoff, the FD may remain intact. However, this depends on the bank’s specific mechanism. Some banks break deposits immediately, reducing returns.

Joy PV of Federal Bank said funds remain fully liquid and accessible instantly. Sweep-outs from savings to FD typically happen at end-of-day, while withdrawals break the required portion of the FD in real time. There are no limits on sweep-in transactions.

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Expert view

Abhishek Kumar, founder of SahajMoney, said that in a stable interest rate environment like the current one, where the repo rate has moderated, sweep accounts help depositors maintain reasonable yields without requiring active management.

They allow users to lock in prevailing FD rates on idle balances while retaining flexibility.

He noted that sweep-in deposits can be suitable for emergency funds, especially for those uncomfortable with liquid mutual funds. However, the choice depends on the trade-off between liquidity, returns and risk.

Interest earned on sweep deposits is treated as FD income and subject to TDS and income tax at applicable rates. Frequent withdrawals can also reduce effective returns depending on how deposits are broken.

A practical middle path

Sweep-in accounts offer a practical middle ground between savings accounts and fixed deposits, combining liquidity with better returns. They are particularly useful for managing emergency funds or large idle balances without constant manual intervention.

However, their effectiveness depends on how often funds are withdrawn, the penalty structure, the FIFO or LIFO method and tax treatment. For those who understand these nuances, sweep accounts can be a simple yet efficient cash management tool — especially in a low savings rate environment where idle cash comes at a cost.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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