Eating out with family for Diwali, Dussehra? Here's why your restaurant bills may go up by 10-15% this festive season

Planning to eat out with your family during this festive season on Diwali and Dussehra? You may have to shell out more as restaurant menu prices are set to rise by around 10-15% at member establishments in Mumbai, according to the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR).
In a statement from AHAR President Vijay K Shetty, titled ‘Balancing the price on the menu with the cost behind the meal’, he credited the impending menu price rise to sustained increases in the cost of preparing and serving food.
The statement said that revised prices are expected to be introduced progressively over the coming weeks across dine-in, quick-service and delivery menus. “The revision follows several months during which restaurants absorbed higher expenses to limit the impact on customers,” the statement added.
According to Shetty, for restaurants in the financial capital, the challenge extends beyond the price of any single commodity. “Cooking fuel, everyday ingredients, commercial rents, employee wages and transportation have become more expensive. With these costs rising together, establishments face growing pressure on the margins that support daily operations,” he said.
The statement said recent reports illustrate the pressure on everyday kitchen essentials.
According to AHAR said the proposed adjustment reflects the cumulative burden of higher procurement and operating expenses. “Even where individual ingredient prices stabilise or ease temporarily, restaurants continue to carry higher recurring costs. The cost of a meal includes the people who prepare and serve it, the premises in which it is served, and the hygiene, maintenance and utilities required to keep a kitchen functioning consistently,” it added.
The association emphasised that the revision is intended to recover a portion of the additional expenditure while maintaining food quality and service standards. Continuing to absorb the full increase, it said, has become increasingly difficult for operators.
According to the AHAR website, around 8,000 restaurants in the greater Mumbai area are part of the association.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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