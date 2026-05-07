ECLGS 5.0 expected to benefit 1.1 crore MSMEs and aviation accounts amid pressure from West Asia war — Here's how

The Union Cabinet's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 which provides additional working capital for micro, small and medium enterprises and some non-MSME sector, including airlines, is likely to benefit some 1.1 crore accounts, ANI reported citing a State Bank of India report.
ECLGS 5.0 could help a number of businesses work through disruptions amid the war in West Asia, the report noted, adding that its estimates peg the beneficiaries near 1.1 crore MSME accounts or around 45% of MSMEs. They will each be eligible for an additional ₹2-2.3 lakh credit on average, it added.
“Timely intervention will ensure liquidity support, protect jobs, sustain supply chains, and strengthen the resilience of the Indian economy,” as per the SBI report, which pointed to the scheme's “stabilising” and financial support for MSMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
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ECLGS 5.0 is an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme providing additional working capital to MSMEs and certain non-MSME sectors, including airlines. It is expected to benefit approximately 1.1 crore MSME accounts and aims to support businesses facing disruptions due to external factors like the West Asia war.
MSME borrowers can receive up to 20% of their peak working capital during Q4FY26, capped at ₹100 crore. For airlines, this credit line is extended to 100% of their peak working capital during Q4FY26, capped at ₹1,500 crore per airline.
Unlike earlier schemes that addressed domestic demand collapse during COVID-19, ECLGS 5.0 is designed to counter external shocks such as supply chain disruptions and rising input costs caused by geopolitical events like the West Asia war.
ECLGS 5.0 provides a credit line of up to ₹1,500 crore for airlines, with a government guarantee, to help them navigate short-term liquidity challenges. This support is crucial amid rising fuel prices and global disruptions affecting airline operations.
The scheme has an overall target of ₹2.55 lakh crore in additional capital flow, with ₹5,000 crore earmarked for the aviation sector. It aims to ensure liquidity support, protect jobs, sustain supply chains, and strengthen the resilience of the Indian economy.
(With inputs from ANI)
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