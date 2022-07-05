Edelweiss Broking launches 300 crore secured redeemable NCD issue

The NCDs carry fixed coupon ranging from 8.75% to 9.95% per annum and have tenor of 24 months/36 months/60 months/120 months available with various interest payment options like monthly, annual and cumulative
NEW DELHI: Edelweiss Broking Ltd. on Tuesday launched secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of ₹1,000 each, aggregating up to ₹150 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription of up to ₹150 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹300 crore.
At least 90% of the net proceeds will be used for working capital purpose and the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilisation not exceeding 10% of the amount raised, the company said.
The NCDs carry fixed coupon ranging from 8.75% to 9.95% per annum and have tenor of 24 months/36 months/60 months/120 months available with various interest payment options like monthly, annual and cumulative.
The additional incentive will be maximum of 0.20% p.a. for all category of investors in the proposed issue.
The NCDs are rated CRISIL AA-/Negative, and ACUITE AA, with negative outlook.
The NCD issue closes on 26 July. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE.