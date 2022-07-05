Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Edelweiss Broking launches 300 crore secured redeemable NCD issue

The NCD issue of Edelweiss Borking will close on 26 July. (Photo: Mint)
11:34 AM IST

  • The NCDs carry fixed coupon ranging from 8.75% to 9.95% per annum and have tenor of 24 months/36 months/60 months/120 months available with various interest payment options like monthly, annual and cumulative

NEW DELHI: Edelweiss Broking Ltd. on Tuesday launched secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of 1,000 each, aggregating up to 150 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription of up to 150 crore, taking the total issue size to 300 crore.

At least 90% of the net proceeds will be used for working capital purpose and the balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilisation not exceeding 10% of the amount raised, the company said.

The NCDs carry fixed coupon ranging from 8.75% to 9.95% per annum and have tenor of 24 months/36 months/60 months/120 months available with various interest payment options like monthly, annual and cumulative.

The additional incentive will be maximum of 0.20% p.a. for all category of investors in the proposed issue.

The NCDs are rated CRISIL AA-/Negative, and ACUITE AA, with negative outlook.

The NCD issue closes on 26 July. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the BSE.

Equirus Capital Private Ltd. and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. are the lead managers to this issue.