Updated: 17 Jun 2021
EGI’s growth was primarily driven by its choice of segments - private car and retail health insurance.
Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) registered a robust growth of 49% in premiums in FY21 over last year, while the private general industry grew at an average of 5.1% in the same time period.
According to the press release issued on 17 June, "EGI’s growth is primarily driven by its choice of segments - private car and retail health insurance. Private car year-on-year growth rate for EGI stood at 46% while the industry motor segment average is at -2%. Likewise, in retail health, EGI recorded a year-on-year growth rate of 182%, against an industry average of 29%. EGI has more than doubled its customers in just three years of operations. Its retail business now has 1.6 million active customers.
The company has also introduced a policy change for all its employees across India. EGI’s Work from anywhere (WFA) is a hybrid work model that aims to empower and enable employees with their choice of workspace while ensuring optimum work productivity. With the introduction of this policy, employees will have the flexibility and convenience to work from anywhere in India and contribute to the organization’s growth. Employees whose physical presence is not required in the office will be able to work from anywhere permanently, even once offices begin to reopen, as per the release.
