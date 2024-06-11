Money
Eldercare-as-a-service: A panacea for remote caregivers
Shipra Singh 5 min read 11 Jun 2024, 11:29 AM IST
- Several elder and geriatric care services provide all-inclusive packages for kins living away from their parents in other cities or countries. But peace of mind comes at a premium
Devna Kumar was packed and ready to fly to Sydney when the unforeseen happened. Her father fell and had to be rushed to emergency care; he had suffered bleeding in the brain. Kumar, who lives in Sydney, cancelled her flight to tend to her father. But she needed to find a solution soon as she couldn’t extend her stay in India beyond a month. Her brother, too, is a non-resident Indian and could visit only for a limited period.
