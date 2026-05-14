Emergency Fund Rule: How much cash should you keep in reserve to protect SIP and FD investments?

A reserve money pool or an emergency fund is not an investment – it is a financial buffer. Its objective is to shield your current pay and future assets from disruption during unforeseen events: a job loss, a medical stay, a sudden family duty, or an urgent fix. It is money you can access within one to two working days, without selling a stock, cashing a mutual fund unit or prematurely exiting a fixed deposit.

This contrast matters immensely. Many people mistake a reserve pool for a short-term investment or misinterpret a credit card limit for a buffer. Neither fulfils the role. A credit card creates liability in a crisis. A short-term investment can be at a loss precisely when you need to cash it. A reserve pool is liquid, stable, and separate from everything else in your financial life.

The standard volume: three to six months of basic monthly outlays. Basic means what you must pay even if your income stops: rent or home loan EMI, food, power, school fees if valid, insurance costs, and primary debt payments. Extra spending – dining out, services, clothes – is left out of the count.

What should be the emergency fund target? The most common error in sizing a reserve pool is to count total monthly income rather than basic monthly outlays. Most city-salaried earners spend more than 50% of their take-home on real basics.

What happens without an emergency fund? This is the portion that changes how people think about the sequence. Consider a ₹35,000 take-home pay in a city like Pune or Bengaluru. The investor is 26 years old, recently started a ₹5,000 monthly SIP in an equity mutual fund, and has no safety buffer.

After 18 months, the investment looks strong on paper:

Amount put in: ₹ 90,000 (18 × ₹ 5,000)

Corpus at 12 per cent yearly gain (example): roughly ₹ 98,100 On paper: a gain of nearly ₹8,100. The investor feels good about starting early. But then the state shifts – a job loss, a health crisis for a parent, or a sudden income pause that lasts three to four months.

With no safety pool, the investor has one option: sell the SIP units. The problem is that equity markets do not wait for private crises. A 20 per cent market dip – which has occurred several times in the last decade – means:

Corpus value at selling: roughly ₹ 78,500 ( ₹ 98,100 × 0.80)

Net result: ₹ 78,500 on ₹ 90,000 put in – a loss of ₹ 11,500 The inverted outcome: starting early without a safety net caused a net loss that is larger than the growth benefit of 18 months of deposits. The growth gain was ₹8,100. The forced-selling loss was ₹11,500. This is not a hypothetical edge case – it is what happens whenever a market crash and a private crisis meet, which they do with frequent regularity.

A safety pool would have meant: no selling, SIP stays whole, corpus continues to grow. The gap is not between investing and not investing. It is between investing from a solid base and investing while exposed to a lone event that can undo everything.

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How long does it take to build an emergency fund? For someone earning ₹35,000 take-home, a six-month goal of ₹1,32,000 needs setting aside ₹11,000 per month for 12 months. That is a heavy monthly duty. But here is the point: you do not need to reach the full six-month goal before you start a SIP. A three-month base – ₹66,000 in this example – is enough to begin equity investing. The minimal viable state is a buffer that can meet three months of basics without selling anything.