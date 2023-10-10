EMIs to go up! HDFC Bank hikes benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR). Check lending rates here
HDFC Bank hikes MCLR: According to the Bank's website, the new rates are effective from October 7, 2023
Private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked the benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) on select tenures. According to the Bank's website, the new rates are effective from October 7, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message