Emkay Wealth sees more upside in gold and silver — How much should you invest?

Emkay Wealth Management said it remains positive on gold and silver over the medium to long-term, saying the precious metals remain supported by macroeconomic uncertainty, continued gold purchase by the central bank and steady investor demand, despite recent bouts of volatility.

In a report published on Wednesday, the wealth manager said that gold briefly crossed the $5,000-an-ounce mark earlier this year and is currently trading at around $4,500 an ounce, while silver has rebounded from around $72 to about $77 an ounce, reflecting strong demand despite short-term corrections.

It also highlighted that the current rally in gold and silver is being driven by long-term investor demand rather than short-term speculation.

"Gold and silver are increasingly being viewed as strategic portfolio assets rather than short-term trading instruments. The current trend is driven more by structural allocation demand than speculative positioning,” Emkay Wealth Management said in the report.

What factors could further support bullion prices? According to Emkay Wealth, expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts remain a key support factor, as they could weaken the US Dollar and improve bullion attractiveness.

Meanwhile silver benefits from rising industrial demand linked to clean energy transition and manufacturing applications, while the yellow metal continues to attract investors who are seeking diversification amid concerns over US fiscal and currency stability.

“Continued central bank buying since 2022 has further strengthened the long-term price base. Both gold and silver have also seen a multi-year technical breakout following nearly a decade of consolidation, reinforcing the broader bullish structure,” the report read.

The wealth management firm expects gold to remain well supported below $4,000 an ounce, with upside targets of $4,800 and $5,200 an ounce. For silver, it noted that near-term corrections could extend toward $ 74 and $ 62, while medium-term upside targets are seen at $ 92 and $ 110 an ounce.

However, it also cautioned that the pace of gains may be moderated by inflation trends, the trajectory of US rate cuts, and movements in the US Dollar.

How much should investors invest in gold? Emkay Wealth has issued separate recommendations for existing investors and those looking to invest in gold for the first time.

For existing investors:

Maintain current gold allocations.

Use market corrections or dips to make additional investments.

Review and rebalance portfolios if gold exposure has risen to 25–30%. For new investors:

Adopt a phased investment approach instead of investing a lump sum.

Allocate 5–10% of the portfolio to gold, depending on risk appetite

Consider investing through physical gold, gold ETFs, gold and silver funds, structured gold- linked products, and global gold mining funds. Vivek Choksey, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head of Ahmedabad at Emkay Wealth Management, said gold and silver should always be a part of an overall portfolio allocation as de-dollarisation trends among central banks and rising industrial demand provide structural support to the precious metals.

"Both (Gold and silver) warrant a position in the portfolio between 10-15% in terms of allocation and the returns expectation should rationalize after a break out run in them to 9-10% per annum” he noted in the report.

According to the firm, allocation guidance varies by risk appetite:

Conservative investors: Allocate up to 5% of your portfolio in gold and silver.

Allocate up to 5% of your portfolio in gold and silver. Moderate investors: Allocate up to 10–15%.

Allocate up to 10–15%. Aggressive investors: Allocate up to 20% or more on a tactical basis, subject to periodic review. The firm also emphasised a minimum investment horizon of three years to optimise post-tax returns and reduce volatility impact.