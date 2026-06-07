Emkay Wealth sees more upside in gold and silver — How much should you invest?

Emkay Wealth Management said it remains positive on gold and silver over the medium to long-term, saying the precious metals remain supported by macroeconomic uncertainty, continued gold purchase by the central bank and steady investor demand, despite recent bouts of volatility.
In a report published on Wednesday, the wealth manager said that gold briefly crossed the $5,000-an-ounce mark earlier this year and is currently trading at around $4,500 an ounce, while silver has rebounded from around $72 to about $77 an ounce, reflecting strong demand despite short-term corrections.
It also highlighted that the current rally in gold and silver is being driven by long-term investor demand rather than short-term speculation.
"Gold and silver are increasingly being viewed as strategic portfolio assets rather than short-term trading instruments. The current trend is driven more by structural allocation demand than speculative positioning,” Emkay Wealth Management said in the report.
According to Emkay Wealth, expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts remain a key support factor, as they could weaken the US Dollar and improve bullion attractiveness.
Meanwhile silver benefits from rising industrial demand linked to clean energy transition and manufacturing applications, while the yellow metal continues to attract investors who are seeking diversification amid concerns over US fiscal and currency stability.
“Continued central bank buying since 2022 has further strengthened the long-term price base. Both gold and silver have also seen a multi-year technical breakout following nearly a decade of consolidation, reinforcing the broader bullish structure,” the report read.
The wealth management firm expects gold to remain well supported below $4,000 an ounce, with upside targets of $4,800 and $5,200 an ounce. For silver, it noted that near-term corrections could extend toward $ 74 and $ 62, while medium-term upside targets are seen at $ 92 and $ 110 an ounce.
However, it also cautioned that the pace of gains may be moderated by inflation trends, the trajectory of US rate cuts, and movements in the US Dollar.
Emkay Wealth has issued separate recommendations for existing investors and those looking to invest in gold for the first time.
For existing investors:
For new investors:
Vivek Choksey, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head of Ahmedabad at Emkay Wealth Management, said gold and silver should always be a part of an overall portfolio allocation as de-dollarisation trends among central banks and rising industrial demand provide structural support to the precious metals.
"Both (Gold and silver) warrant a position in the portfolio between 10-15% in terms of allocation and the returns expectation should rationalize after a break out run in them to 9-10% per annum” he noted in the report.
According to the firm, allocation guidance varies by risk appetite:
The firm also emphasised a minimum investment horizon of three years to optimise post-tax returns and reduce volatility impact.
Gold and silver continue to play an important role as portfolio diversifiers in an uncertain macro environment. Investors should remain disciplined in allocation rather than reacting to short-term price movements Emkay Wealth noted.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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