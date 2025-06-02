Your EPF makes you eligible for ₹7 lakh life insurance. Here's what you need to know
Summary
Contributors to the EPF can receive life insurance under the EDLI scheme, with benefits up to ₹7 lakh. Recent proposed changes will enhance this scheme, making it easier for beneficiaries to claim and manage their nominations online.
Do you contribute a part of your salary to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF)? If yes, you are eligible for life insurance up to ₹7 lakh under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme.
