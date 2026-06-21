EPF withdrawal limits 2026: Marriage, education, home purchase explained

EPFO allows members to withdraw a portion of their provident fund savings for education, marriage, housing and home-loan repayment, subject to specified conditions. Here is a breakdown of the eligibility criteria and maximum withdrawal limits under the latest EPFO guidelines.

Kirti Jha
Published21 Jun 2026, 02:54 PM IST
EPFO also permits withdrawals for the purchase of a house or flat after five years of membership in the fund.
EPFO also permits withdrawals for the purchase of a house or flat after five years of membership in the fund.

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is often viewed as a retirement savings vehicle, but the scheme also allows members to tap into their corpus for major life events long before retirement. From funding a child's higher education and meeting wedding expenses to buying a house or repaying a home loan, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) permits partial withdrawals subject to specific eligibility conditions and limits.

These withdrawals, known as EPF advances, enable members to access a portion of their accumulated savings without waiting until retirement. However, the amount that can be withdrawn varies depending on the purpose of the claim, the member's years of service and the balance available in the provident fund account.

Let's take a look at the withdrawal limits and eligibility criteria for some of the most commonly used EPF advance facilities.

EPF withdrawal for education

EPFO permits members to withdraw money for the post-matriculation education of their son or daughter after completing seven years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is limited to 50% of the employee's own contribution to the EPF account along with the interest accrued on it.

EPF withdrawal for marriage

Members can also withdraw money for marriage expenses after completing seven years of membership in the fund.

The withdrawal can be made for the member's own marriage or the marriage of a son, daughter, brother or sister.

The maximum amount that can be be withdrawn is 50% of the employee's contribution along with accrued interest. EPFO allows such withdrawals up to three times.

Also Read | EPFO: Want to change your EPF account nomination online? Here's how

EPF withdrawal for purchase of a plot

A member who has completed five years of membership in the fund can withdraw money to purchase a residential plot.

The admissible amount is the least of:

  • 24 months' basic wages and dearness allowance
  • Total of employee and employer share with interest
  • Total cost of the property

The property must be purchased in the name of the member, spouse or jointly by both.

EPF withdrawal for purchase of a house or flat

EPFO also permits withdrawals for the purchase of a house or flat after five years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is the least of:

  • 36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance
  • Total of employee and employer share with interest
  • Total cost of the property

The withdrawal is allowed once for this purpose.

EPF withdrawal for construction of a house

Members constructing a house on a plot owned by themselves, their spouse or jointly can also access EPF savings.

The withdrawal limit is the least of:

  • 36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance
  • Total of employee and employer share with interest
  • Total construction cost

For house construction, EPFO may release the amount in one or more installments.

Also Read | EPF: 8.25% interest rate, EPFO 3.0 to allow ATM withdrawal — Check new rules

EPF withdrawal for home loan repayment

EPFO permits withdrawals for repayment of a housing loan after a member has completed 10 years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is the least of:

  • 36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance
  • Total of employee and employer share with interest
  • Outstanding principal and interest on the housing loan

The loan must have been taken from an approved agency and the property should be owned by the member, spouse or jointly.

Purpose

Minimum membership required

Maximum withdrawal

Higher education of son or daughter7 years50% of employee contribution with interest
Marriage7 years50% of employee contribution with interest
Purchase of plot5 yearsLeast of 24 months' wages, EPF balance or property cost
Purchase of house/flat5 yearsLeast of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or property cost
Construction of house5 yearsLeast of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or construction cost
Home loan repayment10 yearsLeast of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or outstanding loan amount
Source: EPFO

EPF advances are non-refundable withdrawals from the provident fund corpus. While they reduce the retirement savings available at the time of retirement, they can provide financial support for major life events such as higher education, marriage and home ownership.

EPFOEmployee Provident Fund
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