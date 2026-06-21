EPF withdrawal limits 2026: Marriage, education, home purchase explained

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is often viewed as a retirement savings vehicle, but the scheme also allows members to tap into their corpus for major life events long before retirement. From funding a child's higher education and meeting wedding expenses to buying a house or repaying a home loan, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) permits partial withdrawals subject to specific eligibility conditions and limits.

These withdrawals, known as EPF advances, enable members to access a portion of their accumulated savings without waiting until retirement. However, the amount that can be withdrawn varies depending on the purpose of the claim, the member's years of service and the balance available in the provident fund account.

Let's take a look at the withdrawal limits and eligibility criteria for some of the most commonly used EPF advance facilities.

EPF withdrawal for education EPFO permits members to withdraw money for the post-matriculation education of their son or daughter after completing seven years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is limited to 50% of the employee's own contribution to the EPF account along with the interest accrued on it.

EPF withdrawal for marriage Members can also withdraw money for marriage expenses after completing seven years of membership in the fund.

The withdrawal can be made for the member's own marriage or the marriage of a son, daughter, brother or sister.

The maximum amount that can be be withdrawn is 50% of the employee's contribution along with accrued interest. EPFO allows such withdrawals up to three times.

EPF withdrawal for purchase of a plot A member who has completed five years of membership in the fund can withdraw money to purchase a residential plot.

The admissible amount is the least of:

24 months' basic wages and dearness allowance

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost of the property The property must be purchased in the name of the member, spouse or jointly by both.

EPF withdrawal for purchase of a house or flat EPFO also permits withdrawals for the purchase of a house or flat after five years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is the least of:

36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total cost of the property The withdrawal is allowed once for this purpose.

EPF withdrawal for construction of a house Members constructing a house on a plot owned by themselves, their spouse or jointly can also access EPF savings.

The withdrawal limit is the least of:

36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance

dearness allowance Total of employee and employer share with interest

Total construction cost For house construction, EPFO may release the amount in one or more installments.

EPF withdrawal for home loan repayment EPFO permits withdrawals for repayment of a housing loan after a member has completed 10 years of membership in the fund.

The amount that can be withdrawn is the least of:

36 months' basic wages and dearness allowance

Total of employee and employer share with interest

Outstanding principal and interest on the housing loan The loan must have been taken from an approved agency and the property should be owned by the member, spouse or jointly.

Purpose Minimum membership required Maximum withdrawal Higher education of son or daughter 7 years 50% of employee contribution with interest Marriage 7 years 50% of employee contribution with interest Purchase of plot 5 years Least of 24 months' wages, EPF balance or property cost Purchase of house/flat 5 years Least of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or property cost Construction of house 5 years Least of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or construction cost Home loan repayment 10 years Least of 36 months' wages, EPF balance or outstanding loan amount Source: EPFO