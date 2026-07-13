How much EPF can you withdraw? Check it online with these simple steps.

Aprajita Sharma
2 min read13 Jul 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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EPF withdrawals before five years of continuous service may attract TDS if the withdrawal exceeds ₹50,000, subject to applicable conditions.
Summary
The new rules compress a dozen complicated advance clauses into three broad categories while requiring a mandatory 25% retirement reserve.

Most Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers know they can make partial withdrawals while still in service. What they often don't know is how much they are actually eligible to withdraw.

Until now, the answer wasn't straightforward. The withdrawal amount depended on different formulas for different purposes, and subscribers usually got to know the sanctioned amount only once the claim was processed.

That changes with the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, which simplifies withdrawals by replacing more than a dozen withdrawal provisions with three broad categories—essential needs, housing, and special circumstances.

Also Read | EPF 2026 rules: what's changed—and what hasn't

It also introduces a clearer structure for withdrawals. You can access up to 75% of your total EPF balance, provided you have completed at least 12 months of service. The remaining 25% must stay in your account to preserve long-term compounding for your retirement.

Also Read | EPF interest rate at 8.25%: Should salaried workers invest more through VPF?
  • Step 10: From the three options below, click on ‘PF Advance’
    PF Advance (Form 31)
    PF Final Settlement (Form 19)
    Pension Withdrawal Benefit (Form 10C)
  • Step 11: Select the eligible service from the list of your current and previous employers. This step is not required if your previous EPF accounts have been merged.
  • Step 12: Choose the purpose of withdrawal: essential needs, housing or special circumstances. The portal will display the maximum amount you are eligible to withdraw.

View full Image
The portal now displays the maximum amount you are eligible to withdraw.

Things to keep in mind

  • If you withdraw your EPF before completing five years of continuous service, TDS may apply. If your PAN is linked with your EPF account, tax will be deducted at 10%, provided the withdrawal exceeds the prescribed threshold of 50,000. No tax is deducted if the withdrawal amount is below 50,000, even if you have not completed five years of service.
  • If PAN is not furnished, TDS will be deducted at the maximum marginal rate, which is currently 39%.
  • If your total income is below the taxable limit, you can submit Form 15G or Form 15H, as applicable, to avoid TDS.
  • Even if tax is deducted because PAN is not furnished, it is not your final tax liability. You can claim a refund while filing your income tax return if your actual tax liability is lower.

Also Read | EPFO’s E-PRAAPTI portal: What it means for dormant PF accounts

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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