Is your PF money stuck? Here’s how you can get it back
Neil Borate , Aprajita Sharma 9 min read 25 May 2025, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryWorked multiple jobs only to see your hard-earned money stuck with the EPFO with no way of getting it out? Well, help may be at hand. Read on to see how you may finally be able to claim what is rightfully yours.
Pune/New Delhi: Mumbai-based Abhishek Shenoy (38) started his first job in 2008 but quit after a couple of years to study further. Later, he resumed his career and went on to work with multiple companies over the following years. Each time Shenoy switched jobs, he raised a transfer request to merge his previous employee provident fund (EPF) with the new one. To his surprise, the transfer never took place. “I spent two-three years pursuing this but to no avail. I used to get several errors while initiating the transfers and was clueless about the way forward. Lack of information in the public domain made the process tedious," he said.
