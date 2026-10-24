EPFO: Here's how pensioners can avail doorstep digital life certificate (DLC) service from India Post

EPFO: Here's how pensioners can avail the “doorstep” digital life certificate (DLC) service from India Post to submit their ‘Jeevan Praaman Patra’.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published24 Oct 2026, 11:49 AM IST
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Pensioners must submit their annual life certificate digitally through biometric authentication, doorstep banking services or physical submission at the relevant bank branch by November 30.
Pensioners must submit their annual life certificate digitally through biometric authentication, doorstep banking services or physical submission at the relevant bank branch by November 30.(AI-generated image used for representational purpose)

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has in a post on social media informed that pensioners can now avail doorstep services to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) or Jeevan Pramaan Patra.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the EPFO's official account wrote: “Pensioners, no need to step out! Call India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to avail the Doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service from the comfort of your home. Your convenience, at your doorstep!”

The deadline for pensioners to submit their annual life certificate digitally through biometric authentication, doorstep banking services or physical submission at the relevant bank branch, is November 30.

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Here's how you can call for “doorstep” DLC service

The EPFO has authorised the Postal Department to conduct doorstep DLC services, allowing pensioners to submit their annual certificate within deadline from the comfort of their homes.

“Leveraging the extensive postal network of Department of Posts (DoP), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) with its unique ability to deliver services at the doorsteps of the pensioners in an assisted mode, is now facilitating the generation of DLC based on the integration with application designed and maintained by National Informatics Centre (NIC),” the official India Post website states.

Here's how:

  • Pensioners can call 033-22029000 and place a request for a doorstep visit by the postman / Grameen Dak Sevak.

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  • This service is available for IPPB and non-IPPB customers.
  • On successful completion, a Pramaan ID is generated that is shared with pensioner by NIC directly.
  • Once the Pramaan ID is generated, pensioners may download the DLC through the link https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login.
  • For every successful generation of DLC, a nominal fee of 70 (inclusive of GST/ CESS) will be charged.
  • There will be no doorstep charges levied for IPPB or non-IPPB customers for issuance of DLC.

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Notably, according to the India Post website, request for doorstep banking is available for all pensioners whose pension disbursing agency is live on DLC. List of sanctioning authorities and disbursing agencies are available here — https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/misc/circular

What is Jeevan Pramaan Patra?

Jeevan Pramaan Patra is a government facility that enables pensioners to submit their annual life certificates electronically. The certificate serves as proof that the pensioner is alive and helps the pension-disbursing authority continue pension payments.

How to check life certificate status

Generating a certificate does not necessarily mean that the pension-disbursing authority has accepted it. Pensioners should verify the status after submission.

  • This can be done by visiting the official Jeevan Pramaan portal at jeevanpramaan.gov.in and use the available certificate services to access their DLC with the Pramaan ID.
  • If the certificate is rejected or its status remains unclear, pensioners should contact their bank or pension-disbursing authority to resolve the issue.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official EPFO and India Post websites for the latest updates.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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