EPFO: Jammu MP urges timely settlement of workers and pensioners provident fund, pension benefits on 74th Foundation Day

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is celebrating its 74th Foundation Day today on Sunday, 1 November 2026.
As part of celebrations in Jammu, the BJP's UT president and Rajya Sabha member Sat Sharma speaking at the Regional Office, stressed on the timely settlement of workers and pensioners provident fund claims and pension benefits, local publication, the Daily Excelsior reported.
He was attending an event at the EPFO's Regional Office Jammu, where officials committed to “strengthening social security, improving service delivery and expanding provident fund and pension benefits to workers and pensioners”, it said.
Sharma, who was chief guest at the Jammu event, acknowledged the EPFO's role in safeguarding social security and financial benefits of employees and their families and noted the importance of timely settlement of claims.
He added that settlement of PF claims, efficient pension services and increased awareness about social security benefits are needed and encouraged the body to “continue strengthening its outreach and responsiveness” for member workers and pensioners.
Also in attendance at the event included Sumeet Singh, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, RO Jammu; Naresh Kumar Yadav, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II; Sunil Kumar Toura, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, RO Srinagar and Tarun Singla, president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association, UT of J&K, Virender Jain, president, Gangyal Industries Association and Ashok Choudhary, president, BMS along with officers, officials and other stakeholders.
The office also felicitated its dedicated staff members in recognition of their commitment, hard work in the timely settlement of claims.
On the occasion, the retirement fund body in a statement said it aims to reaffirm that its journey “is not merely a story of institutional growth; it is a continuing commitment to ensure that the fruits of a worker's years of labour translate into security, dignity and peace of mind for the worker and the family”, ANI reported.
In Delhi, the event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and attended by senior ministry officials, members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO officers and employees, employers, workers and other stakeholders, as per the ANI report.
Mandaviya is expected to launch key initiatives, including the Automatic Settlement of Eligible Inoperative EPF Accounts with balances up to ₹1,000; EPFO Services through WhatsApp, among others; review exhibition stalls at the venue and release a series of publications reflecting EPFO's commitment to knowledge creation, institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance.
He will also present the Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2026 to recognise outstanding contributions by Regional Offices, Zonal Offices, individual officers and employees, the report added.
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