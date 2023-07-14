Have you changed your job? And now you are worried about how to update the exit date in your Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. Then, there is no need to worry as employees can now update their date of exit on the EPFO site after quitting their job. Subscribers can update their exit date online after changing jobs with the EPFO 'date of exit' facility on the EPF portal.

As per the EPFO rules, if an employee is joining another organisation, then he/she is required to enroll as a member under the new organisation, for transferring his provident fund from his previous account. “Employees can now update their Date of Exit on their own. To know more about this process, watch this video. Follow these simple steps to update your Date of Exit," the retirement fund body tweeted.

A step-by-step guide to updating date of exit on EPF portal

1)Visit the Member sewa portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

2) Log in using their UAN and password.

3)Click on the 'Manage' tab and select 'Mark exit.'

4)You can choose the appropriate PF account number from the dropdown list.

5)Enter the Date of Exit and Reason for exit.

6) Request an OTP by clicking

7) Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

8)Select the checkbox, click 'Update,' and then confirm by clicking 'OK.'

The date of exit can be updated only after two months of leaving the service. The system checks this condition via whether there is a contribution made by your employer in the last two months, if there has been no contribution made by the employer it allows you to update the Date of Exit in the PF UAN portal.

Meanwhile, the last day to apply for the EPF higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) ended on July 11, 2023.