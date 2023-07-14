Have you changed your job? And now you are worried about how to update the exit date in your Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account. Then, there is no need to worry as employees can now update their date of exit on the EPFO site after quitting their job. Subscribers can update their exit date online after changing jobs with the EPFO 'date of exit' facility on the EPF portal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}