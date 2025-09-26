EPFO outreach programme ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ for subscribers on 29 Sept: Check camp list

The pension fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise its monthly outreach programme, Nidhi Aapke Nikat, on 29 September at several camps across India.

Under this initiative, EPFO will set up helpdesks for pensioners to offer a range of services, including the submission of Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) and other pensioner-centric assistance.

Service kiosks are set up to address on-the-spot grievances for employees, employers, and pensioners, as well as to share relevant information with stakeholders.

Typically, district camps are organised on the 27th of every month, but when the 27th falls on a holiday, the camp is held on the next working day. Therefore, this month’s camp will be organised on the 29th.

To check where the camp is being held in your area, please refer to the list below.

EPFO: List of kiosks Jaipur — Apollo Pharmacy, Sitapura, Jaipur (Raj.)

Tonk — Raghunandan and Company, Pipal Mata Mandir ke Saamne, Bambor Road, Tonk (Raj.)

Dausa — Aravali Public School, Badiyal Khurd, Bandikui, Dausa (Raj.)

Jhunjhunu — Oxford Hospital, Churu Road, Jhunjhunu (Raj.)

Ajmer — Urmil Technofab Pvt. Ltd., G-121, Parla, Ajmer (Raj.)

Churu — In Trading Company, Ramgarh Road, Ratan Nagar, Churu (Raj.)

Beawar — Shri Ram Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Opposite Riico Industrial Area, Gohana, Beawar (Raj.)

Sikar — Navjeewan Shikshan Sansthan, Piparli Road, Jyoti Nagar, Sikar (Raj.)

Jodhpur — Sachchiya Mata Mandir Trust, Osiyan, Jodhpur

Pali — Prem Cables Pvt. Ltd, Piplia Kala, Pali

Jalore — Shri Ram Granite, Jalore

Sirohi — Hotel Samrat International, Mount Abu, Sirohi

Balotra — Laghu Udhyog Mandal Samiti, Balotra

Barmer — Hotel Kailash, Shastri Nagar, Barmer

Nagaur — Municipal Council, Nagaur

Didwana Kuchaman — Lagan Shah Hospital, Makrana

Jaisalmer — Ramgarh Gas Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP), Guest House, Jaisalmer

Bikaner — Handloom Carpets, Pugal Road, Bikaner

Phalodi — Kray Vikray Sahkari Samiti, Station Road, Phalodi

Sri Ganganagar — Kendriya Sahakari Bank, Sri Ganganagar

Hanumangarh — Shri Ganganagar Jila Dugdh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh Ltd, Hanumangarh

Udaipur — M/s Pyrotech Workspace Solution Pvt. Ltd. 437, Bhamashah Industrial Area, RIICO, Kaladwas

Rajsamand — M/s BSNL Office, Rajsamand

Dungarpur — M/s Smt. Ajabdevi Ganeshlal ESDEE Charitable Trust, ESDEE School, Opp. Gaytri Mandir, Inderkhet, Dungarpur

Banswara — M/s Emmanuel Mission School, Rati Talai, Banswara

Pratapgarh — M/s Ranawat Construction, Distt. Pratapgarh

Chittorgarh — M/s Sangam Unit III, Soniyana, Chittorgarh

Bhilwara — Unique Precured Retreaders, Railway Crossing, Chittorgarh Road, Bhilwara

Salumber — M/s Mamun Moters, Udaipur Road, Salumbar

Alwar — Jayanti Food Products (Rajgarh-Alwar Rd, Dadar, Palkhari, Rajasthan 301001)

Bharatpur — CIMMCO LIMITED, Wagon Division, Bharatpur

Deeg — Office of the Block Chief Medical Officer, Deeg

Dholpur — Rajasthan Explosives - Chemicals Ltd., Dholpur

Kotputli-Behror — Sharika Life Sciences Limited (SP-1-6B RIICO Industrial Area, Sotanala, Behror)

Khairthal-Tijara — Uttam Strips Limited (SP-496, RIICO Ind. Area, Phase-I, Bhiwadi, PIN-301019)

Kota — Mangalam Cement Ltd, Morak, Kota

Bundi — RSRTC Bundi Depot

Jhalawar — Jhalawar Kendriya Sahakari Bank, Jhalawar

Baran — RSRTC Baran Depot

Sawai Madhopur — Hotel Raj Palace, Sawai Madhopur

Karauli — Agrasen Shiksha Prasar Samiti, Hindaun City, Karauli

You can find the entire list of districts here