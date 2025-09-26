EPFO outreach programme ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ for subscribers on 29 Sept: Check camp list

The pension fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise its monthly outreach programme, Nidhi Aapke Nikat, on 29 September at several camps across India.
Under this initiative, EPFO will set up helpdesks for pensioners to offer a range of services, including the submission of Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) and other pensioner-centric assistance.
Service kiosks are set up to address on-the-spot grievances for employees, employers, and pensioners, as well as to share relevant information with stakeholders.
Typically, district camps are organised on the 27th of every month, but when the 27th falls on a holiday, the camp is held on the next working day. Therefore, this month’s camp will be organised on the 29th.
To check where the camp is being held in your area, please refer to the list below.
Jaipur — Apollo Pharmacy, Sitapura, Jaipur (Raj.)
Tonk — Raghunandan and Company, Pipal Mata Mandir ke Saamne, Bambor Road, Tonk (Raj.)
Dausa — Aravali Public School, Badiyal Khurd, Bandikui, Dausa (Raj.)
Jhunjhunu — Oxford Hospital, Churu Road, Jhunjhunu (Raj.)
Ajmer — Urmil Technofab Pvt. Ltd., G-121, Parla, Ajmer (Raj.)
Churu — In Trading Company, Ramgarh Road, Ratan Nagar, Churu (Raj.)
Beawar — Shri Ram Spintex Pvt. Ltd., Opposite Riico Industrial Area, Gohana, Beawar (Raj.)
Sikar — Navjeewan Shikshan Sansthan, Piparli Road, Jyoti Nagar, Sikar (Raj.)
Jodhpur — Sachchiya Mata Mandir Trust, Osiyan, Jodhpur
Pali — Prem Cables Pvt. Ltd, Piplia Kala, Pali
Jalore — Shri Ram Granite, Jalore
Sirohi — Hotel Samrat International, Mount Abu, Sirohi
Balotra — Laghu Udhyog Mandal Samiti, Balotra
Barmer — Hotel Kailash, Shastri Nagar, Barmer
Nagaur — Municipal Council, Nagaur
Didwana Kuchaman — Lagan Shah Hospital, Makrana
Jaisalmer — Ramgarh Gas Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP), Guest House, Jaisalmer
Bikaner — Handloom Carpets, Pugal Road, Bikaner
Phalodi — Kray Vikray Sahkari Samiti, Station Road, Phalodi
Sri Ganganagar — Kendriya Sahakari Bank, Sri Ganganagar
Hanumangarh — Shri Ganganagar Jila Dugdh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh Ltd, Hanumangarh
Udaipur — M/s Pyrotech Workspace Solution Pvt. Ltd. 437, Bhamashah Industrial Area, RIICO, Kaladwas
Rajsamand — M/s BSNL Office, Rajsamand
Dungarpur — M/s Smt. Ajabdevi Ganeshlal ESDEE Charitable Trust, ESDEE School, Opp. Gaytri Mandir, Inderkhet, Dungarpur
Banswara — M/s Emmanuel Mission School, Rati Talai, Banswara
Pratapgarh — M/s Ranawat Construction, Distt. Pratapgarh
Chittorgarh — M/s Sangam Unit III, Soniyana, Chittorgarh
Bhilwara — Unique Precured Retreaders, Railway Crossing, Chittorgarh Road, Bhilwara
Salumber — M/s Mamun Moters, Udaipur Road, Salumbar
Alwar — Jayanti Food Products (Rajgarh-Alwar Rd, Dadar, Palkhari, Rajasthan 301001)
Bharatpur — CIMMCO LIMITED, Wagon Division, Bharatpur
Deeg — Office of the Block Chief Medical Officer, Deeg
Dholpur — Rajasthan Explosives - Chemicals Ltd., Dholpur
Kotputli-Behror — Sharika Life Sciences Limited (SP-1-6B RIICO Industrial Area, Sotanala, Behror)
Khairthal-Tijara — Uttam Strips Limited (SP-496, RIICO Ind. Area, Phase-I, Bhiwadi, PIN-301019)
Kota — Mangalam Cement Ltd, Morak, Kota
Bundi — RSRTC Bundi Depot
Jhalawar — Jhalawar Kendriya Sahakari Bank, Jhalawar
Baran — RSRTC Baran Depot
Sawai Madhopur — Hotel Raj Palace, Sawai Madhopur
Karauli — Agrasen Shiksha Prasar Samiti, Hindaun City, Karauli
