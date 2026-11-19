The EPFO board has cleared a proposal to lower the minimum balance that subscribers must maintain in their provident fund (PF) accounts from 25% to 10%. The change would allow employees to withdraw a larger share of their accumulated retirement savings when needed.

Currently, EPFO subscribers must keep at least 25% of their eligible PF balance in their accounts when making partial withdrawals.

EPFO plans systematic withdrawal option, allowing retirees to receive PF savings in instalments The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), under which retiring employees will be able to access their accumulated provident fund savings through regular instalments rather than withdrawing the entire amount at once.

According to the EPFO, the facility is intended to provide retirees with a steady and predictable source of income after retirement while allowing them to retain ownership of their remaining PF corpus.

The proposed arrangement will also protect the interests of family members. If a retiree dies during the payout period, their nominee or dependent can either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving the scheduled payments, EPFO officials in the know told news agency ANI.

Members will now once again be allowed to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months, instead of the 12-month period introduced in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will remain 36 months.

The systematic withdrawal plan is expected to come into effect within about two months after amendments are made to the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme.

Under the framework discussed by the board, retiring members would be able to leave part or all of their savings within the EPF system and receive periodic payouts while the unwithdrawn balance continues to earn the prevailing EPF interest rate.

The proposal envisaged several options, including full systematic withdrawals, a partial lump-sum withdrawal combined with periodic payouts on the remaining balance, and an interest-only withdrawal model.

At present, EPFO members can withdraw 100% of their accumulated provident fund balance on retirement at the age of 58. Members with at least 10 years of eligible service can separately receive a monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

EPFO internal estimates had indicated that around 6.32 lakh members above the age of 55 with provident fund savings exceeding ₹5 lakh could benefit from the systematic withdrawal option.

The proposed framework also allows a retiree to stop the systematic withdrawal plan and withdraw the remaining balance at any stage. In the event of the member’s death during the payout period, the spouse or nominee would be able to continue receiving withdrawals from the remaining corpus on the same terms.

The EPFO had also considered allowing members to make voluntary contributions directly into their provident fund accounts through designated digital channels, independent of employer payroll systems.

A separate proposal discussed by the board sought to enable small third-party contributions such as tips, gifts and gratuities to be credited to UAN-linked provident fund accounts, potentially extending retirement savings options to gig workers, platform workers, domestic workers and others in the informal sector.

Key Changes Approved by EPFO Board • Higher Withdrawable Share: Lowering the mandatory reserve from 25% to 10% increases the portion of eligible PF savings available for withdrawal to up to 90%, subject to applicable withdrawal rules.

• Shorter Unemployment Waiting Period: Premature final settlement of PF after losing a job is restored to 2 months of unemployment, reversing the 12-month waiting rule introduced in October 2025. The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains 36 months.

• Post-Retirement Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP): The board approved a scheme amendment to introduce systematic withdrawals after retirement, expected to take effect within two months. Retirees can keep remaining funds in the EPF account to earn interest while receiving periodic payouts, lump-sum plus SWP, or interest-only payouts.