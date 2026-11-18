The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has brought essential provident fund services to WhatsApp, allowing members to check their PF balance, view recent transactions and download their passbooks without visiting an EPFO office or logging on to its website.
The service appears to have gained traction quickly. In a post on social media platform X on November 18, EPFO said more than 1 crore users had accessed its WhatsApp facility within just 14 days of its launch.
The facility allows employees to retrieve important details about their retirement savings through a simple WhatsApp message. Members can access the service by sending a 'Hi' to +91 8796441800, the official EPFO WhatsApp number.
EPFO currently offers three key PF account services through WhatsApp:
Check EPF balance: Members can view the PF balance linked to their individual Member IDs, including employee and employer contributions and pension contributions.
View last five transactions: Users can check their five most recent account transactions, including monthly contributions, interest credits and withdrawals.
Download EPF passbook: Members can receive their passbook as a password-protected PDF, showing contributions and interest credited to their accounts, provided the accounts have not been clubbed.
The WhatsApp facility also provides assistance relating to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), particularly for members facing pending benefit or compliance issues because of incomplete Aadhaar authentication or documentation.
Before accessing the services, members should ensure that they are using the WhatsApp number registered with their EPF account. This is important because EPFO uses the registered mobile number for OTP verification.
Here is how to get started:
Save EPFO's official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800, in your contacts.
Open WhatsApp and send 'Hi' to the number.
Select your preferred language from the options provided.
A menu will appear with four choices: Check Balance, Last 5 Transactions, Download Passbook and Change Language.
Select the service you want to use.
EPFO will send an OTP to your registered mobile number. Select 'Enter OTP' in the WhatsApp chat and enter the code.
Once verification is complete, you will receive a confirmation message.
If your UAN has multiple Member IDs, select the relevant account to access its details.
Once OTP verification is complete, checking your provident fund balance is straightforward.
Open your EPFO WhatsApp chat.
Select Check Balance from the main menu.
If you have multiple Member IDs, choose the account you want to check.
EPFO will display your PF account details.
The information includes your total PF balance, employee contribution, employer contribution, pension contribution and the date of the latest credit.
Members can also access their PF passbooks without visiting the EPFO portal.
Open the EPFO WhatsApp chat and select Download Passbook.
Choose the relevant Member ID if you have multiple accounts.
EPFO will send the passbook as a password-protected PDF.
Download the document and enter your date of birth in DDMMYY format to open it.
The passbook provides a breakdown of employee and employer contributions, pension contributions and interest credits.
To view recent activity in your provident fund account:
Open the EPFO WhatsApp chat.
Select Last 5 Transactions.
Choose the relevant Member ID, if prompted.
EPFO will display your five most recent transactions along with their dates.
These may include monthly employer contributions, interest credits and PF withdrawals.
Members should use only the official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800, and ensure that their WhatsApp number matches the mobile number registered with EPFO.
They should also select services from the menu displayed in the chat rather than typing commands manually. Responses may occasionally take a few minutes.
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