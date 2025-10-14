Mint Explainer | Unpacking EPFO's partial withdrawal and final settlement proposals
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) has proposed significant changes to PF rules, aiming to simplify the process for partial withdrawals. However, the final settlement after leaving full-time employment might become more restrictive. Mint breaks down the proposals and explains what they mean for you.