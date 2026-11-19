The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to hold its 240th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The Union Labour Ministry had in a letter on 30 September announced the date and place of the next CBT meeting.

EPFO 240th CBT meeting: Date and time Notably, for the first time in years, the meeting on today was scheduled to be held outside the nation capital in Gir, Gujarat. The past five meetings were held in New Delhi with the last “outside” meet held in Guwahati in March 2022, it added.

However, in a subsequent letter dated 4 November, it rescheduled the 240th meeting of the CBT to the EPFO's head office in East Kidwai Nagar (EKN), New Delhi.

Date and Timing: Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 10:15 am

EPFO meeting: What's on the agenda? The EPFO board may discuss the minimum monthly pension under its Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) at this meeting, Business Standard reported citing sources.

This has been a long pending demand by pensioners and trade unions. They are seeking a revision, raising the monthly minimum pension to ₹7,500/month, along with including of dearness allowance (DA), it added.

Further, Moneycontrol and The Economic Times also reported that the Labour and Finance Ministries may have reached an understanding on increasing the minimum pension to ₹3,000 following consultations.

Neither ministry has officially confirmed the reports.

In another report citing sources, Moneycontrol also reported that an issue for discussion could be offering EPFO subscribers more options to withdraw their entire corpus upon retirement.

How likely is pension hike? Since September 2014, the Centre has set minimum pension at ₹1,000/month but trade unions and pensioners groups have argued that this is not enough to keep up with cost of living and inflation.

So far, the Centre has said hiking pension would not be financially sustainable, and it would examine demands subject to provision available. Notably, every budget provides allocation for the ₹1,000/month pension in addition to the Centre's contribution towards EPS.

The proposal seems to be likely to be discussed next month as the government in September hiked the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month.

In February, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre would make a decision on wage ceilings under the EPFO and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and EPS minimum pension hike, it added.

However, until a formal notification is issued, ₹1,000 remains the minimum monthly EPS pension.