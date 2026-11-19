The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to hold its 240th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, 19 November 2026.
The Union Labour Ministry had in a letter on 30 September announced the date and place of the next CBT meeting.
Notably, for the first time in years, the meeting on today was scheduled to be held outside the nation capital in Gir, Gujarat. The past five meetings were held in New Delhi with the last “outside” meet held in Guwahati in March 2022, it added.
However, in a subsequent letter dated 4 November, it rescheduled the 240th meeting of the CBT to the EPFO's head office in East Kidwai Nagar (EKN), New Delhi.
Date and Timing: Thursday, 19 November 2026, at 10:15 am
The EPFO board may discuss the minimum monthly pension under its Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) at this meeting, Business Standard reported citing sources.
This has been a long pending demand by pensioners and trade unions. They are seeking a revision, raising the monthly minimum pension to ₹7,500/month, along with including of dearness allowance (DA), it added.
Further, Moneycontrol and The Economic Times also reported that the Labour and Finance Ministries may have reached an understanding on increasing the minimum pension to ₹3,000 following consultations.
Neither ministry has officially confirmed the reports.
In another report citing sources, Moneycontrol also reported that an issue for discussion could be offering EPFO subscribers more options to withdraw their entire corpus upon retirement.
Since September 2014, the Centre has set minimum pension at ₹1,000/month but trade unions and pensioners groups have argued that this is not enough to keep up with cost of living and inflation.
So far, the Centre has said hiking pension would not be financially sustainable, and it would examine demands subject to provision available. Notably, every budget provides allocation for the ₹1,000/month pension in addition to the Centre's contribution towards EPS.
The proposal seems to be likely to be discussed next month as the government in September hiked the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month.
In February, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Centre would make a decision on wage ceilings under the EPFO and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and EPS minimum pension hike, it added.
However, until a formal notification is issued, ₹1,000 remains the minimum monthly EPS pension.
Disclaimer: This is an educational story. Pensioners should wait for a formal announcement or notification from EPFO or the Ministry of Labour and Employment for formal confirmation of any pension hikes.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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