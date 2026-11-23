Workers facing financial uncertainty could soon have another option for managing their provident fund savings. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has proposed a new systematic withdrawal plan (SWP). However, the proposed facility primarily targets retiring members rather than employees losing their jobs.

According to The Indian Express, the scheme could become operational within two months. It requires legal examination and approval from the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Necessary amendments must also be notified before the facility becomes available.

Under the SWP, eligible retirees could withdraw their provident fund savings in regular payments. These payments could be monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, depending on individual preferences. The remaining savings would continue earning interest at the prevailing EPF rate. This arrangement could help retirees manage expenses without immediately exhausting their savings.

The proposal also offers flexibility in handling accumulated retirement funds. Members could combine an initial lump-sum withdrawal with regular payments. Another option would allow withdrawals only from accumulated interest. Retirees could discontinue the arrangement and withdraw their remaining savings whenever required.

Currently, members can withdraw their entire provident fund balance upon retirement at 58. Those completing 10 years of eligible service can receive monthly pension benefits separately. The proposed SWP would provide an additional retirement income option.

Around 6.32 lakh members aged 55 and above could benefit from the proposed arrangement. These members have provident fund savings exceeding ₹5 lakh. EPFO manages nearly ₹32 lakh crore and has over eight crore active contributors.

However, the proposal does not establish immediate SWP eligibility for unemployed workers. Its direct benefits would apply to qualifying retirees once the scheme receives approval.

Over 2 lakh tech workers lose jobs in 2026 The proposal comes amid widespread layoffs across the global technology industry. According to TrueUp, over 2 lakh (2,09,841) technology employees have lost their jobs during 2026. The tracker recorded 742 layoff events through November 23.

View full Image View full Image Layoffs in 2026 ( TrueUp )

Technology companies have eliminated about 642 jobs per day this year. This compares with an average of 579 daily job losses during 2025. March recorded the highest monthly layoffs, affecting 50,404 employees. May followed with 34,684 job losses while January recorded 27,523.

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November has already witnessed 10,596 layoffs across 59 separate events, according to TrueUp. The annual figure could approach 2,34,000 if the current pace continues.