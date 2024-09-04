EPS pensioners have reason to cheer! They can get pension from any bank in India; details here

  • The government has approved a Centralised Pension Payment System for the EPS that will enable disbursement from any bank in the country. It will be launched on January 1, 2025, and is expected to benefit over 78 lakh pensioners.

Riya R Alex
Updated4 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
The government has decided to introduce a Centralised Pension Payments System from January 1, 2025.
The government has decided to introduce a Centralised Pension Payments System from January 1, 2025.

The central government on Wednesday, September 4,  approved a proposal for a Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) for the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. The move is expected to benefit more than 78 lakh people. 

The Centralised Pension Payment System will be an important shift by establishing a national-level centralised system that will allow pension disbursement through any bank or branch across India, the Union Ministry for Labour & Employment said in a statement.

“The approval of the Centralised Pension Payment System marks a significant milestone in the modernisation of the EPFO. By enabling pensioners to receive their pensions from any bank, any branch, anywhere in the country, this initiative addresses the long-standing challenges faced by pensioners and ensures a seamless and efficient disbursement mechanism,” Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said.

 

Also Read | How traditional life insurance products supercharge your pension plan strategy

Efforts on to modernise EPFO 

“This is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to transform the EPFO into a more robust, responsive, and tech-enabled organisation, committed to serving the needs of its members and pensioners better,” he added.

This new scheme will be introduced on January 1, 2025, as part of EPFO’s ongoing IT modernisation project, Centralised IT-Enabled System. The government plans to enable a smooth transition to an Aadhaar-based payment system in the next phase of CPPS.

Also Read | ‘Unified Pension Scheme is new, not rollback of NPS,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government expects that CPPS will benefit over 78 lakh pensioners from the Employee Pension Scheme under the Employees Provident Fund Organisation. Additionally, advanced IT and banking technologies are expected to provide seamless and easy access to funds.

According to the government, the centralised system will ensure the distribution of pensions across India without any need to transfer Pension Payment Orders (PPO) from one office to another, despite the change in location or bank branch. This will be beneficial for pensioners who move to their hometown after retirement.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme: Explaining Modi govt’s political motives in 5 points

The pensioner will not be required to visit the branch for verification at the time of pension commencement, and the pension will be credited immediately.

“The CPPS is a paradigm shift from the existing decentralised pension disbursement system, with each Zonal/Regional Office of EPFO maintaining separate agreements with only 3-4 banks,” the statement said.

“In addition, EPFO expects a significant cost reduction in pension disbursement after moving to the new system,” the statement added.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyEPS pensioners have reason to cheer! They can get pension from any bank in India; details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC

    405.00
    03:48 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.32%)

    Tata Steel

    151.30
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -0.8 (-0.53%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.90
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.57%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.65
    03:57 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,776.40
    03:59 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    320.9 (7.2%)

    B E M L

    4,109.20
    03:55 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    257.4 (6.68%)

    Indigo Paints

    1,540.20
    03:58 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    89.95 (6.2%)

    Prestige Estates Projects

    1,880.00
    03:29 PM | 4 SEP 2024
    94.9 (5.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue