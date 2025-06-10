Equity mutual fund inflows hit 1-year low in May, drop 22%: AMFI data

Net investments in equity mutual funds fell sharply in May, marking their lowest level in a year, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on June 10. The total net inflow stood at ₹19,013.12 crore—a decline of21.66% compared to the previous month.



In May, equity mutual funds saw a sharp decline across categories:

Largecap funds witnessed a steep 53.19% fall in net inflows, dropping to ₹1,250.47 crore, reflecting a notable shift in investor preference away from blue-chip stocks.

Midcap funds registered a 15.25% dip, with inflows falling to ₹2,808.68 crore, indicating reduced enthusiasm for mid-sized companies.

Also Read | THESE 4 value mutual funds delivered over 30 percent in the past five years

Smallcap funds also saw inflows soften by 19.64%, down to ₹3,214.21 crore, as investors became more cautious amid market uncertainties. As far as debt schemes are concerned, there was a total redemption of ₹15,908 crore worth assets in May. Maximum redemption among debt schemes took place in liquid schemes ( ₹40,205 crore) and overnight funds ( ₹8,120 crore).

Equity mutual funds May Inflow ( ₹ cr) Drop (%) Large cap funds 1,250.47 53.19 Mid Cap funds 2,808.68 15.25 Small Cap funds 3,214.21 19.64

(Source: AMFI)

Hybrid and other schemes Inflows into arbitrage funds rose 33 percent to 15,701 crore in May. Another category of hybrid schemes which saw increase in May over April data were multi asset allocation. Inflows into multi asset allocation saw a jump of 39 percent to ₹2,926 crore in May.

Inflows into other ETFs fell 78 percent month-on-month to ₹4,086 crore and inflow into index funds dropped to ₹1,104 crore (29 per cent decline). Additionally, a total of 19 new schemes were launched during the month of May.

These include one debt scheme, three equity funds, seven other ETFs and as many index funds. All these new schemes collectively raised ₹4,170 crore.

“The broader slowdown in equity inflows can be attributed to a mix of factors: a less buoyant equity market in May compared to April, concerns around global economic headwinds, and a possible consolidation phase or profit booking in the domestic equities following sharp rallies in the previous months and stretched valuations,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

"Investors continue to draw towards new sector and thematic funds. There were 2 funds launched in this category garnering INR 1,792 crore combined. The overall category received a net inflow of INR 2,052 crore, including the flows from the new funds," added Srivastava.