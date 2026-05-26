Equity vs debt mutual fund taxation: How your MF gains are taxed in India

Mutual funds taxation in India depends on several factors, including the type of fund and the holding period. Equity and debt mutual funds are taxed differently, and the applicable tax rate can vary depending on whether the gains are classified as short-term or long-term capital gains.
As per income tax rules, equity-oriented mutual funds are taxed at 20% for STCG and 12.5% for LTCG above ₹1.25 lakh. Meanwhile, debt-oriented mutual funds purchased after April 1, 2023, are taxed at your income tax slab rate, regardless of how long you have held the fund.
As per AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India), equity-oriented mutual funds are those that invest at least 65% of their assets in equity shares of domestic companies. This category includes diversified equity funds, sectoral and thematic equity funds, equity index funds, among others.
Debt mutual funds invest in fixed-income instruments such as bonds, government securities, treasury bills, among others. If a fund has 35% or less exposure to domestic equities, it is treated as a non-equity fund even if the fund is a gold or international fund). This category covers pure debt funds, liquid or ultra-short funds, fixed maturity plans (FMPs), and Gold ETFs, among others.
Equity mutual funds are taxed based on the holding period of the investment. Gains earned on units sold within 12 months are treated as STCG and taxed at 20%. If the unites are held for more than 12 months, the gains qualify as LTCG and are taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, while LTCG up to this limit remains exempt from tax.
For debt mutual funds purchased on or after April 1, 2023, the taxation rules are different. Irrespective of the holding period, gains are taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab rate. These funds no longer enjoy the indexation benefit or concessional long-term capital gains tax treatment that was available earlier. However, for investments made before that date, gains are taxed as LTCG at 12.5% if held for more than 2 years, and as short-term capital gains at slab rates if held for 2 years or less.
Earlier, mutual fund houses paid the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) before disbursing dividends to investors. However, after the abolition of DDT, dividends received from mutual fund schemes are now taxable in the hands of investors and must be reported under the head “Income from Other Sources.” Such dividend income is taxed as per the person's tax slab rate.
Further under Section 194K of the income tax act, mutual funds are required to deduct tax deducted at source (TDS) at 10% if the total dividend payout to an investor exceeds ₹10,000 in a financial year.
An individual generally needs to file ITR-2 to report mutual fund capital gains. However, if you run a business or freelance and have capital gains after selling your mutual fund units, then you will need to file ITR-3.
Yes, if your Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) from listed equity shares and equity mutual funds (under Section 112A) are up to ₹1.25 lakh, you can also file ITR-1 (Sahaj), as per income tax rules.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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