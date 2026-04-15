Estate planning: What is a settlement deed? Can it override a will? We explain

Estate or succession planning is a necessary step to ensure future clarity for your family, even when you are no longer with them. Here, it is important to provide clear steps for your heir(s) when the legal document is executed.

Today, we will discuss what a settlement deed is, why it is prepared, how it functions alongside a will, and what key factors you should consider before opting for one.

What is a settlement deed? According to Tanmay Patnaik, Partner Private Client at Trilegal, a family settlement deed is a binding document laying down terms of an arrangement / settlement reached amongst family members which may relate to division of family and business assets, continuing rights over such assets, etc. “It is a legally binding contract among its signatories and enforceable in a court of law,” he added.

Shabnam Shaikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co noted that under the Indian Stamp Act, a settlement or written, non‑testamentary disposition, may be made:

(i) in consideration of marriage,

(ii) for the purpose of distributing the property of the settlor among family members or persons for whom the settlor wishes to make provision, including dependents, or

(iii) for any religious or charitable purpose.

Patnaik added that the implementation may be immediate or structured over a period of time. “Accordingly, the parties may provide for phased transfers or realignment of rights and interests, subject to mutually agreed timelines, conditions precedent, or milestone-based triggers, to ensure a smooth and commercially feasible transition,” he said.

In what circumstances is a settlement deed required? Adesh Nandal, Advocate at Jotwani Associates, a person should consider executing a settlement deed, in the following circumstances:

Resolution of Family Property Disputes: Settlement deeds are commonly used to resolve existing or potential disputes among family members regarding property distribution. The Supreme Court has laid down the essentials of a family settlement, requiring that the arrangement must be bona fide, voluntary, and for resolving family disputes through fair and equitable division of properties.

They want to fix the distribution of certain properties while they are alive rather than leaving everything to a will.

There is a possibility of conflict between children, siblings, or relatives about who will get which property.

There is already some tension or disagreement in the family and everyone wants a binding, written understanding to “settle” matters. Avoiding Probate and Testamentary Disputes: Unlike a Will, a settlement deed does not require probate and is not subject to challenge on testamentary grounds (such as lack of testamentary capacity or undue influence in execution).

Ancestral Property Distribution: Where joint family property requires division among coparceners or family members without resorting to litigation, a settlement deed provides an amicable mechanism.

Immediate Transfer with Retained Life Interest: When a settlor wishes to transfer ownership immediately to a family member (typically children) while retaining the right to enjoy the property (including income, possession, or usufruct) during their lifetime.

Succession Planning for Blended Families: Settlement deeds are effective tools where the settlor wishes to provide for specific family members in a defined manner, overriding default succession laws.

Can a settlement deed override or supersede a will? According to Shaikh, the key difference is the purpose and timing of each document. “A will governs only those assets that form part of a person’s estate at the time of their demise. Property that has already been transferred or settled during the individual’s lifetime through a valid settlement deed or gift deed does not form part of the estate and is therefore not governed by the Will,” she noted.

Adding that a settlement deed in effect “prevails over a will, as a person cannot bequeath any property over which legal ownership has already been parted with during their lifetime”.

Nandal concurred, noting that in NP Saseendran v. NP Ponnamma (2025) the Supreme Court held that “a valid settlement deed transfers ownership immediately during the settlor’s lifetime, so any conflicting Will; whether prior or subsequent; is ineffective to the extent of the settled property”.

“The key test is whether rights vest immediately (settlement) or upon death (Will). Even if the settlor retains a life interest, the deed remains irrevocable and prevails over a Will,” he noted.

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Patnaik also added that courts in India generally uphold family settlement deeds “to promote finality and avoid family disputes, provided they are bona fide and not vitiated by fraud, coercion, undue influence or misrepresentation”. It added that any disputes in the Will are often resolved through out-of-court settlements or consent terms between the parties.

Estate planning: Top things to keep in mind for settlement deed Shaikh noted that since a settlement deed involves transferring ownership during one’s lifetime, one should be confident about permanently parting with control over the property.

She noted that the if the settlor relies on the property for residence, income, or financial security, the deed should clearly reserve rights of residence, income, or maintenance.

Settlement deeds involving immovable property must be properly stamped and registered, she added.

Patnaik noted that when listing assets and identifying parties, note any pre-existing or ‘possible’ title or claim each party has, as this strengthens the validity of the arrangement.