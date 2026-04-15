Estate planning: What is a settlement deed? Can it override a will? We explain

Estate or succession planning is a necessary step to ensure future clarity for your family, even when you are no longer with them. Here, it is important to provide clear steps for your heir(s) when the legal document is executed.
Today, we will discuss what a settlement deed is, why it is prepared, how it functions alongside a will, and what key factors you should consider before opting for one.
According to Tanmay Patnaik, Partner Private Client at Trilegal, a family settlement deed is a binding document laying down terms of an arrangement / settlement reached amongst family members which may relate to division of family and business assets, continuing rights over such assets, etc. “It is a legally binding contract among its signatories and enforceable in a court of law,” he added.
Shabnam Shaikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co noted that under the Indian Stamp Act, a settlement or written, non‑testamentary disposition, may be made:
(i) in consideration of marriage,
(ii) for the purpose of distributing the property of the settlor among family members or persons for whom the settlor wishes to make provision, including dependents, or
(iii) for any religious or charitable purpose.
Patnaik added that the implementation may be immediate or structured over a period of time. “Accordingly, the parties may provide for phased transfers or realignment of rights and interests, subject to mutually agreed timelines, conditions precedent, or milestone-based triggers, to ensure a smooth and commercially feasible transition,” he said.
Adesh Nandal, Advocate at Jotwani Associates, a person should consider executing a settlement deed, in the following circumstances:
Resolution of Family Property Disputes: Settlement deeds are commonly used to resolve existing or potential disputes among family members regarding property distribution. The Supreme Court has laid down the essentials of a family settlement, requiring that the arrangement must be bona fide, voluntary, and for resolving family disputes through fair and equitable division of properties.
Avoiding Probate and Testamentary Disputes: Unlike a Will, a settlement deed does not require probate and is not subject to challenge on testamentary grounds (such as lack of testamentary capacity or undue influence in execution).
Ancestral Property Distribution: Where joint family property requires division among coparceners or family members without resorting to litigation, a settlement deed provides an amicable mechanism.
Immediate Transfer with Retained Life Interest: When a settlor wishes to transfer ownership immediately to a family member (typically children) while retaining the right to enjoy the property (including income, possession, or usufruct) during their lifetime.
Succession Planning for Blended Families: Settlement deeds are effective tools where the settlor wishes to provide for specific family members in a defined manner, overriding default succession laws.
According to Shaikh, the key difference is the purpose and timing of each document. “A will governs only those assets that form part of a person’s estate at the time of their demise. Property that has already been transferred or settled during the individual’s lifetime through a valid settlement deed or gift deed does not form part of the estate and is therefore not governed by the Will,” she noted.
Adding that a settlement deed in effect “prevails over a will, as a person cannot bequeath any property over which legal ownership has already been parted with during their lifetime”.
Nandal concurred, noting that in NP Saseendran v. NP Ponnamma (2025) the Supreme Court held that “a valid settlement deed transfers ownership immediately during the settlor’s lifetime, so any conflicting Will; whether prior or subsequent; is ineffective to the extent of the settled property”.
“The key test is whether rights vest immediately (settlement) or upon death (Will). Even if the settlor retains a life interest, the deed remains irrevocable and prevails over a Will,” he noted.
Patnaik also added that courts in India generally uphold family settlement deeds “to promote finality and avoid family disputes, provided they are bona fide and not vitiated by fraud, coercion, undue influence or misrepresentation”. It added that any disputes in the Will are often resolved through out-of-court settlements or consent terms between the parties.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual experts and not of Mint. We advise readers to check with certified experts before making any decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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