Eternal SBI credit card: Contactless transaction allowed — maximum limit for single payment on Zomato, Blinkit explained

The Eternal SBI Card has opened applications to early access participants for its first phase of 5,000 credit cards, a co-branded offering that will provide instant discounts on the platform's Blinkit, Bistro, District and Zomato apps.

Available on MasterCard and RuPay networks, with a joining fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST), followed by annual renewal fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST) to be waived on spends exceeding ₹2 lakh, eligible participants will receive a notification on the app.

The company said invites will be sent in batches to customers and the onboarding process is fully digital.

According to the FAQs released by Eternal, customers will be able to save up to ₹3,500 per month or ₹42,000 annually, including ₹2,000 in instant discounts across Eternal brands. The card also offers ₹1,000 cashback on partner brands and ₹500 cashback on all other spends.

Eternal SBI Credit Card: Key things to know According to the FAQ document, the Eternal SBI Credit Card is designed to reward everyday spends and offers accelerated cashback on popular lifestyle partners such as Zomato, Blinkit, District, Apollo, lxigo, Uber, and Urban Company, along with a base cashback on all other eligible spends.

Notably, the card allows contactless payment functionality powered by RuPay / Mastercard. There is no requirement for PIN for contactless transactions, and the card never leaves your hand during the payment process.

The FAQs noted that this greatly reduces the risk of card loss and fraud through counterfeit / skimming and is ideal for places like fast-food joints, petrol stations, movie theatre etc. To use the contactless feature, customers can follow these steps:

Look for the RuPay / Mastercard contactless technology mark and contactless logo at the point of sale.

The cashier enters your purchase amount into the terminal. This amount will be displayed on the contactless reader.

Hold your card over the reader at close range (less than 4 cm from where the contactless logo appears).

Four green indicator lights or a beep sound will indicate when the transaction is complete. A message will also be displayed on the screen indicating the transaction is complete. No PIN is required.

For the merchants not enabled for contactless payment acceptance, you can use this card for a normal dip or swipe transaction.

Is there limit for a contactless transaction amount? The FAQs added that payment through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum of ₹5000 for a single transaction at the Point of Sale (PoS) machine at merchant outlets displaying the Universal Contactless symbol.

This limit is common for all customers and setting up of individual limit is not possible.

Any transaction amount more than has to be carried out through Look, Wave, Go, a contact transaction (Dip or Swipe) and entering the PIN.

You can also choose to do a contact transaction (Dip or Swipe) with PIN for transactions amount below ₹ 5000.

Contactless transactions: How secure is it? The FAQs noted that you cannot be debited twice for more than one contactless card. This is because contactless readers will only communicate with one card at a time. If the shop's reader finds more than one contactless card in your wallet or purse, you will be asked to select one card to pay.

Further, you cannot unknowingly make a purchase while walking past the card reader as it has to be waved within 4 cm of the device for more than half a second, and the retailer must have first entered the amount for you to approve.

“Terminals can only process one payment transaction at a time, therefore reducing transaction errors,” the FAQs clarified.