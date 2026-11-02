Eternal SBI credit card: Contactless transaction allowed — maximum limit for single payment on Zomato, Blinkit explained

The Eternal SBI Card has opened applications to early access participants for its first phase of 5,000 credit cards, a co-branded offering that will provide instant discounts on the platform's Blinkit, Bistro, District and Zomato apps.
Available on MasterCard and RuPay networks, with a joining fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST), followed by annual renewal fee of ₹499 (exclusive of GST) to be waived on spends exceeding ₹2 lakh, eligible participants will receive a notification on the app.
The company said invites will be sent in batches to customers and the onboarding process is fully digital.
According to the FAQs released by Eternal, customers will be able to save up to ₹3,500 per month or ₹42,000 annually, including ₹2,000 in instant discounts across Eternal brands. The card also offers ₹1,000 cashback on partner brands and ₹500 cashback on all other spends.
According to the FAQ document, the Eternal SBI Credit Card is designed to reward everyday spends and offers accelerated cashback on popular lifestyle partners such as Zomato, Blinkit, District, Apollo, lxigo, Uber, and Urban Company, along with a base cashback on all other eligible spends.
Notably, the card allows contactless payment functionality powered by RuPay / Mastercard. There is no requirement for PIN for contactless transactions, and the card never leaves your hand during the payment process.
The FAQs noted that this greatly reduces the risk of card loss and fraud through counterfeit / skimming and is ideal for places like fast-food joints, petrol stations, movie theatre etc. To use the contactless feature, customers can follow these steps:
For the merchants not enabled for contactless payment acceptance, you can use this card for a normal dip or swipe transaction.
The FAQs added that payment through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum of ₹5000 for a single transaction at the Point of Sale (PoS) machine at merchant outlets displaying the Universal Contactless symbol.
The FAQs noted that you cannot be debited twice for more than one contactless card. This is because contactless readers will only communicate with one card at a time. If the shop's reader finds more than one contactless card in your wallet or purse, you will be asked to select one card to pay.
Further, you cannot unknowingly make a purchase while walking past the card reader as it has to be waved within 4 cm of the device for more than half a second, and the retailer must have first entered the amount for you to approve.
“Terminals can only process one payment transaction at a time, therefore reducing transaction errors,” the FAQs clarified.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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