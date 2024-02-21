Money
‘ETFs in debt have a huge potential for investments’
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 21 Feb 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Summary
- In an interview with Mint, fintech entrepreneur Sanjiv Shah talked about his recent work, trends in the ETF space and anecdotes from his MF industry days
Fintech entrepreneur Sanjiv Shah brought ETF, or exchange traded fund, investment to India in 2001. He launched the country’s first Nifty 50, gold and CPSE ETFs. Shah left the mutual fund (MF) industry in 2017, but his entrepreneurial fire is lighting others. In an interview with Mint, Shah talked about his recent work, trends in the ETF space and anecdotes from his MF industry days. Edited excerpts:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less