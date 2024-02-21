‘ETFs in debt have a huge potential for investments’

You ushered in the ETF revolution in India with NiftyBeeS, a Nifty equity ETF, launched in 2001 with Benchmark Mutual Fund. Describe its growth today?

The idea of benchmark stemmed from two philosophies—one, that active management doesn’t work. Today, we have enough research to show that, but even in the early 2000’s active funds were underperforming, we had a couple of research published in the Journal of Indexes showing that. And two, that the intermediary who sells/advises on financial assets including mutual funds should be an agent of the investor and not the AMC (asset management company), her remuneration should come from the investor, then her whole approach to advice would change. It’s sad that it still is work in progress and not fully implemented. We—Rajan Mehta, Sanjay Gaitonde and myself, the co-founders— felt that we needed an AMC which believed in these twin philosophies. ETFs were the right instrument for this as it was an index-linked product and with the vast network of NSE it would have no distribution fees embedded. Today, ETFs are being embraced and we are delighted by the fact that size has grown to more than ₹6 trillion.