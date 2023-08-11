ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: Everything You Need to Know

A well-rounded investment portfolio should include dozens of stocks. But researching and purchasing these shares individually can be a slog. A mutual fund or ETF can do the hard work for you, and probably save you money. A mutual fund is a basket of securities—usually stocks, bonds or a combination of both—that you can buy from an investment company or through a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k). Typically you are allowed to buy or sell once a day. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs , are increasingly popular investment vehicles that closely resemble mutual funds but are bought and sold a different way. ETFs are traded throughout the day on an exchange, like the stocks they own, potentially giving you more flexibility. Both mutual funds and ETFs are overseen by a portfolio manager. Mutual-fund managers may take the traditional “active" approach of trying to pick winning stocks that will outperform the rest of the stock market, or they may take a newer “index" approach, aiming merely to match market returns. While there are also some active ETFs, most ETFs are so-called index funds that take the newer approach. Either way, buying funds helps you avoid betting too much money on a single company. And broadly speaking, you get more bang for your buck. It’s a big reason nearly half of all U.S. households own mutual funds or ETFs . “You can really build a nicely, well-diversified portfolio using ETFs or mutual funds," says Misty Lynch, chief executive of Sound View Financial Advisors near Boston. “They can both build wealth." Here is how these two popular investment funds compare when it comes to structure, trading and costs.

What is a mutual fund?

A mutual fund pools money from investors to build a portfolio of assets. Equity funds (stocks) and fixed-income funds (bonds) are the most common, but hybrid funds that contain a mixture of assets are increasingly popular. Mutual fund shares can only be traded once a day, at the 4 p.m. market close. Most have minimum investment requirements that can range from $500 to $5,000 or more. But one fund can have hundreds of securities, giving you broad exposure to a market in exchange for a far smaller outlay that would be required to buy individual stocks or bonds. Mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which require each fund to publish a prospectus, which include key information about the fund, such as investment objectives, risks, performance and fees. Funds also frequently publish one- to two-page fact sheets, which include just key points. The SEC has detailed rules about how mutual funds present their fees and performance, so it’s generally safe to assume information you find in a fund’s prospectus is reliable and apples-to-apples so you can use it to compare different funds. Mutual fund fees are crucial to pay attention to, since they directly impact your return. The fees are quoted as a percentage of your annual investment that is deducted from your balance each year. This percentage is known as an expense ratio . (If you buy a fund with the help of a financial advisor there may be other one-time fees known as loads.) You can buy mutual funds primarily in three ways: through an investment professional at a brokerage or bank, through your workplace retirement plan and directly from a mutual-fund company. Owning mutual funds in your retirement plan is extremely common. About eight in 10 households that own mutual funds purchased them through employer-sponsored plans, such as a 401(k) or 403(b) , according to the Investment Company Institute, the fund industry trade group. This makes sense, since there are big benefits to holding mutual funds in a tax-advantaged account, but more on that later.

What is an index fund?

Before you understand what an ETF is, it helps to know about index funds, a type of mutual funds from which ETFs eventually evolved. Historically most mutual-fund managers have aimed to buy stocks they think make winning investments. The idea is to devote time and skill to outsmarting the average investor and therefore delivering returns that outperform the rest of the market. “The fund manager is looking to get you extra value," says Samantha Garcia, a financial planner at Halbert Hargrove in Long Beach, Calif. The downside of this approach is that carefully researching stocks is expensive, and those costs put a drag on performance that’s difficult for most funds to overcome. Index funds take a simple approach—they aim to deliver returns for investors that match the market as a whole. Index funds get their names from market indexes, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500. While the Dow is the oldest and the market benchmark that’s most frequently quoted in the media, it includes just 30 stocks. As a result, most index funds follow a broader proxy, such as the S&P 500 or Russell 3000, which respectively include the 500 and 3,000 largest stocks by market value. Index funds basically match performance by owning one of every stock in the index. (It’s a bit more complicated, since giant companies like Apple and Exxon make up a bigger share of the indexes, and index funds buy extra helpings of these companies’ shares, but you get the idea). Because index funds follow the lead of the market, their strategy is often referred to as “passive" investing. “You buy an index and kind of ride with it," Garcia says. While it might seem counterintuitive, index funds typically outperform most active funds, in large part because they are so much less expensive to operate than active funds. Most active funds simply can’t outperform the market by a wide enough margin to overcome the extra costs associated with research and trading. According to a study by Morningstar , the investment research company, only one out of every four active funds delivered better average returns than comparable passive funds over a 10-year period. For a long time, actively managed funds held the vast majority of investor dollars. But over the last decade, investors have begun to turn away from active funds in favor of index funds. By 2021, two of every five dollars invested in funds was held in index funds specifically—more than twice the share they held a decade earlier.

What is an ETF?

As mentioned above, mutual funds let you buy and sell shares once a day when the market closes at 4 p.m. Over time, professional investors sought similar baskets of stocks that they could trade throughout the day. The result was ETFs, funds that can be swapped back and forth on the stock market much like the stocks they own—and hence the name exchange-traded fund. While ETFs were originally designed as tools for professionals like Wall Street traders and hedge funds, plenty of individual investors love their flexibility too. “You can pretty much buy and sell ETF shares at any point with no real restrictions " Lynch says. You can “turn your investment back into cash quickly if you had to." In order to allow investors to trade shares all day at prices that match the value of their holdings, ETFs have different mechanics than mutual funds. These details can get complicated, but it’s important to know that, as a result of those differences, most ETFs are index funds rather than active funds—meaning they aim to match the performance of an index by owning a piece of every company in the market.

ETFs vs. mutual funds

Buying and selling

ETFs offer a sense of convenience, since you can trade whenever you want, rather than once a day as with a traditional mutual fund. But most financial planners say that typical investors—the type who are investing for retirement or other time-bound financial goals—should base their decisions on long-term considerations and not rapidly-changing market prices. In other words, you probably don’t need to trade more than once a day. Some experts have even worried that ETFs make trading too easy , and that they could lead investors to make rash decisions. Garcia says it’s broadly seen as a benefit that ETFs are slightly easier to buy and sell than mutual funds. But it shouldn’t make a huge difference to the typical investor sticking to a buy-and-hold strategy.

Cost

Mutual funds’ and ETFs’ annual fees, known as expense ratios , are quoted as a percentage of your total investment. You don’t pay the fee directly, but it’s reflected in the fund’s annual investment returns. So a fund with a 0.1% expense ratio, that might have returned 10%, will actually return 9.9%. A fund with an expense ratio of 1% would return only 9%. Differences such as those can have a big impact on your balance over time. “It’s huge when those costs come directly out of your return," Garcia says. ETFs are often touted as being cheaper than mutual funds, since most of them are index funds with no active manager. Data from the Investment Company Institute shows that the average stock mutual fund has an expense ratio of 0.47% versus 0.16% for the average ETF. That comparison can be misleading, though. Roughly nine in 10 ETFs are index funds, meaning management costs are overall lower than mutual funds (the significantly larger size and the broader investment focus of index funds also contributes to reduced costs). But plenty of mutual funds are index funds as well. When you isolate the index mutual funds and then compare average expense ratios, the ETF advantage largely disappears. The bottom line is that cost matters. When comparing funds, be sure to compare expense ratios. With an actively managed mutual fund or ETF, you’re ultimately paying for the potential, rather than the promise, of higher returns, Lynch says.

Taxes

As a stock market investor, your goal is to buy low and sell high—the difference is your profit. Like other forms of income, you're likely to owe taxes on these profits. To Uncle Sam, they are known as capital gains . (One piece of good news: taxes on your capital gains tend to be lower than taxes on your income from a job). As a mutual fund or ETF investor, you can generate capital gains in two ways. One is obvious: You can buy fund shares and later sell them for a higher price. The other is less obvious: The fund's portfolio manager buys and sells securities within the fund, triggering a gain that must be distributed to shareholders. Even if you haven't unloaded your fund shares yet and locked in the profits, those gains are passed on to you. The same goes for dividends , as well as interest income in a bond fund . Active funds, which trade the underlying securities more often, pass out the most gains. In 2021, more than seven in 10 stock mutual funds made a capital-gains distribution, according to ICI data. Index funds, which rarely trade because their job is just to buy and hold the stocks that make up an index, pass out far fewer capital gains. Exchange-traded funds, with their unique legal structure, do so even less. Exchange-traded fund companies often tout ETFs' tax advantages over traditional funds. While ETFs do enjoy a distinct structural advantage, as with costs this makes a much bigger difference when you compare ETFs to traditional mutual funds that are actively managed. With more comparable index funds, the impact is often negligible. IRS rules require fund shareholders to pay taxes on their proportional share of a fund's gains and dividends with their annual tax return, even when they are reinvested. If your tax bill is expected to be more than $1,000, you may have to make an estimated tax payment . One way fund investors avoid a huge tax bill is by owning funds in a retirement plan, like a 401(k) or IRA. Because of their special tax treatment, these accounts reinvest gains rather than passing them out to investors. This means you won't owe taxes until you withdraw money, ideally when you retire.