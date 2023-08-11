ETFs vs. Mutual Funds: Everything You Need to Know

Before you understand what an ETF is, it helps to know about index funds, a type of mutual funds from which ETFs eventually evolved. Historically most mutual-fund managers have aimed to buy stocks they think make winning investments. The idea is to devote time and skill to outsmarting the average investor and therefore delivering returns that outperform the rest of the market. “The fund manager is looking to get you extra value," says Samantha Garcia, a financial planner at Halbert Hargrove in Long Beach, Calif. The downside of this approach is that carefully researching stocks is expensive, and those costs put a drag on performance that’s difficult for most funds to overcome. Index funds take a simple approach—they aim to deliver returns for investors that match the market as a whole. Index funds get their names from market indexes, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500. While the Dow is the oldest and the market benchmark that’s most frequently quoted in the media, it includes just 30 stocks. As a result, most index funds follow a broader proxy, such as the S&P 500 or Russell 3000, which respectively include the 500 and 3,000 largest stocks by market value. Index funds basically match performance by owning one of every stock in the index. (It’s a bit more complicated, since giant companies like Apple and Exxon make up a bigger share of the indexes, and index funds buy extra helpings of these companies’ shares, but you get the idea). Because index funds follow the lead of the market, their strategy is often referred to as “passive" investing. “You buy an index and kind of ride with it," Garcia says. While it might seem counterintuitive, index funds typically outperform most active funds, in large part because they are so much less expensive to operate than active funds. Most active funds simply can’t outperform the market by a wide enough margin to overcome the extra costs associated with research and trading. According to a study by Morningstar , the investment research company, only one out of every four active funds delivered better average returns than comparable passive funds over a 10-year period. For a long time, actively managed funds held the vast majority of investor dollars. But over the last decade, investors have begun to turn away from active funds in favor of index funds. By 2021, two of every five dollars invested in funds was held in index funds specifically—more than twice the share they held a decade earlier.