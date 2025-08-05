Understanding tax and regulatory implications of expatriate secondment in India
The movement of expatriate employees introduces a labyrinth of tax implications and legal obligations. From personal income tax to social security contributions, understanding these complexities is crucial for both businesses and employees.
The integration of multinational corporations into emerging economies has led to a marked increase in the cross-border movement of people. The individuals involved in such movements are referred to as expatriates, viz., persons residing and working temporarily in a foreign country while retaining citizenship of their home country.