Time to move on from looksmaxxing because moneymaxxing is here! Moneymaxxing is a viral social media trend on the internet, claiming to help people manage their finances better. Popular among Gen Z, the term is all about maximising savings. It is said to help reduce debt and maximise savings.

Moneymaxxing explained According to AP, moneymaxxing encourages people to make the most of their available money, usually via an additional source of income, paying off high-interest loans or setting aside funds for goals like travelling.

Simple steps to use moneymaxxing and improve finances Step 1: Track income and expenditure

The first step is to evaluate earnings, spending and savings. Reviewing all transactions for a month or two can help to understand unnecessary expenses and areas where money can be cut back for better purposes. Financial experts, as per AP, recommend breaking this exercise into smaller tasks. This can be something as simple as assessing monthly income, savings, outstanding debt and non-negotiable expenses.

Step 2: Build a budget and stick to it

There are many ways to track money. While some people prefer budgeting apps, others use spreadsheets or even handwritten records. One must choose a method that allows them to regularly monitor spending and adhere to a budget.

Step 3: Reducing larger expenses

Moneymaxxing focuses on examining bigger expenses that have a greater impact on finances in the long run. For example, insurance premiums, reviewing housing costs and looking for better deals on recurring payments can help to save money. However, experts caution against cutting out every expense. An overly restrictive budget can be unrealistic and difficult to sustain.

Step 4: Clear high-interest debt

Paying off expensive debt is believed to be a key part of moneymaxxing. Financial planners recommend listing out all outstanding loans as per their interest rates. One should prioritise clearing debt with high interest rate first. At the same time, it is also important to avoid accumulating fresh debt while repaying existing loans.

Step 5: Have financial goals