Time to move on from looksmaxxing because moneymaxxing is here! Moneymaxxing is a viral social media trend on the internet, claiming to help people manage their finances better. Popular among Gen Z, the term is all about maximising savings. It is said to help reduce debt and maximise savings.

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Moneymaxxing explained According to AP, moneymaxxing encourages people to make the most of their available money, usually via an additional source of income, paying off high-interest loans or setting aside funds for goals like travelling.

Simple steps to use moneymaxxing and improve finances Step 1: Track income and expenditure

The first step is to evaluate earnings, spending and savings. Reviewing all transactions for a month or two can help to understand unnecessary expenses and areas where money can be cut back for better purposes. Financial experts, as per AP, recommend breaking this exercise into smaller tasks. This can be something as simple as assessing monthly income, savings, outstanding debt and non-negotiable expenses.

Step 2: Build a budget and stick to it

There are many ways to track money. While some people prefer budgeting apps, others use spreadsheets or even handwritten records. One must choose a method that allows them to regularly monitor spending and adhere to a budget.

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Step 3: Reducing larger expenses

Moneymaxxing focuses on examining bigger expenses that have a greater impact on finances in the long run. For example, insurance premiums, reviewing housing costs and looking for better deals on recurring payments can help to save money. However, experts caution against cutting out every expense. An overly restrictive budget can be unrealistic and difficult to sustain.

Step 4: Clear high-interest debt

Paying off expensive debt is believed to be a key part of moneymaxxing. Financial planners recommend listing out all outstanding loans as per their interest rates. One should prioritise clearing debt with high interest rate first. At the same time, it is also important to avoid accumulating fresh debt while repaying existing loans.

Step 5: Have financial goals

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Moneymaxxing isn't just about saving. It also involves aligning expenses with financial goals. One should set realistic goals such as building an emergency fund, saving for a holiday, paying off loans or setting aside money for future plans. Maintaining different savings pots for different purposes can help to prevent funds from being used for unrelated expenses.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.