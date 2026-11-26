A ₹12 lakh job offer sounds promising. You might expect ₹1 lakh in your account monthly. Then your first salary arrives, and the deposit is smaller than you expected. Cost to Company (CTC) shows what your employer spends on you over a year. Your in-hand salary is the amount you receive after deductions.

Basic salary and allowances usually form part of CTC. Employers may also count their provident fund contributions, gratuity, insurance premiums and bonuses. The employer’s PF contribution goes into your retirement account.

Your own PF contribution is deducted from your salary. The deduction usually depends on basic pay. Both affect how much of the headline figure reaches your bank each month.

Gratuity becomes payable after you complete the required years of service. An insurance premium pays for your health cover. Your employer also deducts income tax at source and professional tax where applicable. What remains after deductions is your net pay, also called in-hand salary.

Two employees with the same CTC can take home different amounts. Their salary structures can differ. A higher basic salary can mean a higher PF deduction.

That leaves you with less cash each month while building your retirement savings. A lower basic salary can increase monthly cash while reducing those savings.

The variable pay mystery Variable pay adds another wrinkle because the offer may show the full possible bonus. The actual amount can depend on your performance and the company’s results. You might receive the full amount, a part of it or nothing. Tax can reduce what reaches your account even when you receive the full bonus.

Take a ₹12 lakh package with ₹2 lakh in variable pay. That leaves a fixed component of ₹10 lakh before you account for benefits and deductions. If the company pays 70% of the bonus, you receive ₹1.4 lakh before tax. That is ₹60,000 below the variable amount shown in the offer.

What to ask before accepting an offer Ask for a written salary breakup before accepting an offer. Check basic pay, house rent allowance, special allowance and deductions. Ask how the company decides the bonus and when it pays it.

The average payout over the past two years can help you judge the advertised figure. Check whether leaving the company can affect your bonus. Ask if you must return it too.