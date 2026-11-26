A ₹12 lakh job offer sounds promising. You might expect ₹1 lakh in your account monthly. Then your first salary arrives, and the deposit is smaller than you expected. Cost to Company (CTC) shows what your employer spends on you over a year. Your in-hand salary is the amount you receive after deductions.

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Basic salary and allowances usually form part of CTC. Employers may also count their provident fund contributions, gratuity, insurance premiums and bonuses. The employer’s PF contribution goes into your retirement account.

Your own PF contribution is deducted from your salary. The deduction usually depends on basic pay. Both affect how much of the headline figure reaches your bank each month.

Gratuity becomes payable after you complete the required years of service. An insurance premium pays for your health cover. Your employer also deducts income tax at source and professional tax where applicable. What remains after deductions is your net pay, also called in-hand salary.

Two employees with the same CTC can take home different amounts. Their salary structures can differ. A higher basic salary can mean a higher PF deduction.

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That leaves you with less cash each month while building your retirement savings. A lower basic salary can increase monthly cash while reducing those savings.

The variable pay mystery Variable pay adds another wrinkle because the offer may show the full possible bonus. The actual amount can depend on your performance and the company’s results. You might receive the full amount, a part of it or nothing. Tax can reduce what reaches your account even when you receive the full bonus.

Take a ₹12 lakh package with ₹2 lakh in variable pay. That leaves a fixed component of ₹10 lakh before you account for benefits and deductions. If the company pays 70% of the bonus, you receive ₹1.4 lakh before tax. That is ₹60,000 below the variable amount shown in the offer.

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What to ask before accepting an offer Ask for a written salary breakup before accepting an offer. Check basic pay, house rent allowance, special allowance and deductions. Ask how the company decides the bonus and when it pays it.

The average payout over the past two years can help you judge the advertised figure. Check whether leaving the company can affect your bonus. Ask if you must return it too.

Compare offers using fixed annual pay, monthly in-hand salary and benefits you value. A larger package can come with a larger performance-based bonus. A smaller package can put more fixed cash in your hands. Use the monthly in-hand figure to plan your budget.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.