Explained | What caused the hike in petrol and diesel prices and why rates differ across Indian cities

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹3 per litre on Friday after state-owned oil firms ended a four-year record hiatus in rate revisions.
Petrol price was hiked to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77 in the national capital. Diesel now costs ₹90.67 per litre, up from ₹89.67 previously, according to industry sources.
The hike, however, varies across cities due to differences in local levies.
According to the revised rates, petrol in Kolkata now costs ₹108.74 per litre, an increase of ₹3.29, while in Mumbai it rose by ₹3.14 to ₹106.68 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices climbed by ₹2.83 to ₹103.67 per litre, a company executive said.
For regular diesel, pump prices in Kolkata increased by ₹3.11 to ₹95.13 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel now costs ₹93.14 per litre, also up by ₹3.11, while in Chennai the price rose by ₹2.86 to ₹95.25 per litre, the executive added.
One of the key reasons behind the hike is the sharp rise in global energy prices following the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia.
Global oil prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel before easing to around $100-$105 a barrel following the near-closure and severe disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, triggered by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
India is among the last major economies to raise retail fuel prices.
State-owned oil firms had kept fuel prices unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input costs, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, sources said.
Prices have remained frozen since April 2022, except for a one-off reduction of ₹2 per litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier hinted at a possible fuel price hike. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry event in New Delhi on Tuesday, he said the government would eventually need to decide on revising petrol and diesel prices.
His comments came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve energy and foreign exchange — an appeal he repeated on Monday.
State-run fuel retailers IOC, BPCL, and HPCL had abandoned daily price revisions in April 2022. The move was aimed at shielding consumers from soaring global oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The companies incurred heavy losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which they later recouped when rates fell in subsequent months. However, the conflict in West Asia has once again pushed international oil prices higher, with crude surging by more than 50%.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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