Mint Explainer: Warren Buffett’s record cash reserve and his unique Japan strategy
Summary
- Buffett's latest shareholder letter reveals a significant increase in Berkshire Hathaway's cash reserves and a strategic pivot towards Japanese investments. We explore the reasons behind these moves and the lessons these hold for investors
Annual reports are generally not known to be candid. It’s a different story when you’re reading Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders of his company Berkshire Hathaway. The billionaire investor mentioned the word ‘mistake’ 16 times in the last four letters—remarkable for a corporate leader, as admissions of error are often avoided in big companies.