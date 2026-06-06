Facebook privacy settlement: Second round of payouts to begin from June 9 — Check eligibility and amount

Some Facebook users who were part of the $725 million privacy settlement are set to receive a second round of payments starting June 9. The compensation will be distributed in batches over the next four weeks, but you have to meet specific requirements to be eligible for it.
According to CBS News, the claims administrator has started notifying eligible claimants via email about the second round of settlement payments. The additional distribution was approved by a California federal court and will be funded via uncashed checks, expired digital payments, and money remaining after legal fees and administrative expenses were deducted.
"You will receive an additional email notice approximately 3-4 days before your additional settlement payment is issued. Please continue to check your email during this time period," states an email sent to Facebook users by the settlement administrator which was seen by CBS News.
As per the settlement website, the second round of payouts will only be available to those people who successfully cashed their first check or accepted their initial digital payment. Those who missed the original claim deadline in 2023 are not eligible to apply or receive payment in this round.
The settlement applies to Facebook users in the United States who maintained an active account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, and submitted a valid claim before the August 25, 2023 deadline. Since the claims window has already closed, no new applications can be submitted.
According to the settlement website, approximately 15.7 million claimants are expected to qualify for the second round of payout. If you are eligible as per the criteria mentioned above, then no further action is required. You will received an email before the payment is sent.
The settlement website doesn't disclose the amount. But since the distribution is based on unclaimed funds from the first round, it's likely to be smaller than the initial $29.43 payment, according to CBS News.
The final payout will primarily depend on how much money remains from uncashed checks, expired digital payments, and other leftover settlement funds, as well as the number of eligible recipients.
The settlement payment arises from a series of privacy-related lawsuits filed against Facebook by users over the platform's handling of sensitive data. Plaintiffs alleged that the company allowed third-party sources such as advertisers and data brokers to access and collect personal information without users' knowledge or consent.
The lawsuits were sparked by Facebook's 2018 privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, which scraped user data from the site to profile voters. However, Meta has denied any liability or wrongdoing under the settlement.
The first settlement payments were sent to Facebook users in September 2025, with a court filing saying that the average payment amount was $29.43 per user. Payments were based on factors including how long someone used Facebook during the 15-year period covered by the settlement and the number of users who filed claims for the compensation.
If you are a claimant but still not sure whether you are receiving a second payment, you can email the settlement administrator at info@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com.
While sending an email, an user must include their claim ID for seamless and faster response to their query.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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